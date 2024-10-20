‘BEYOND PUFF DADDY’: Pussycat Dolls Singer Kaya Jones Says That the Powerful Men Who Frequented Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s White Parties Were Among the Predators Who Tormented Her

The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs scandal, arrest and prosecution has torn the veil of silence that was hovering over the music industry, and more and more artists and producers are sharing disturbing revelations about the backstage dirt that has always been ‘an open secret’.

Among the people speaking out, Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones is one of the people who was in a position to know exactly what was happening.

She says Diddy’s downfall is ‘bigger’ than just the rapper himself, and has the potential to also bring down some entertainment executives who – she claims – were in the habit of sexually abuse her and other artists.

While at this point she is not naming the men who she claims were involved, she has hinted that this culture – that is basically criminal behavior – was an industry-wide ‘problem’.

Jones has long claimed that she and the other members of the Pussycat Dolls were forced into ‘uncomfortable’ situations – which sounds like an euphemism – where they feared for their safety.

Daily Mail reported:

“’This is way beyond Puff Daddy. And I think the P. Diddy stuff has been so like alarming for so many people that their eyes are like, ’Whoa!’’

‘But it’s not just him. Our industry has something very wrong because we’ve allowed this behavior to continue to grow. Not with one gentleman, but many. And not with one woman, but many. Know that abuse comes in all forms’.”

Jones recently took the internet by storm because of an interaction on social platform X with to Elon Musk.

Musk re-posted an article about Combs and asked, ‘How many people in music & entertainment knew about this’

That’s when she brought it out into the world claiming that every part of her life, including who she dated, was controlled during the time when she was a member of the Pussycat Dolls.

The Pussycat Dolls creators have repeatedly denied Jones’ claims.

But she insists she was abused, and – what’s more – says that ‘the men who frequented Diddy’s notorious white parties were among the predators who tormented her’.

“’That list is huge,’ Jones told Daily Mail. ‘Go bigger than Diddy because you have to start from the people who run these institutions because they’ve allowed it. There is something going on and it’s not just in entertainment, but entertainment is a really easy industry for these types of individuals to get what they want because you are never told, ’No’’.”

While she has chosen not to publicly ‘out’ her alleged abusers, Jones did say that the entertainment industry is ‘small and incestuous’.

When she Saw the now viral video of Combs’ kicking and dragging Ventura it outraged her, but also did not surprise her.

“’I wish I could say I was shocked,’ Jones said of the video footage. ‘I’m appalled that she was treated that way. I’m proud of her of having the guts to come forward and tell the truth of what she endured.’

‘I think if anything, you all should be praying for Diddy because where there’s smoke, there’s fire,’ she said. ‘And if he can’t see his family and friends, and he might have to take that plea deal — there are going to be some people who ‘roll over’.”

