Dozens of Thieves Ransack Freight Train in Chicago (VIDEO)

A video taken by ABC Chicago's Chopper 7 shows a large group of thieves stealing from a parked freight train on the West side of Chicago.

The video shows dozens of thieves stealing boxes from a parked freight train in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.

According to CBS, the looting went on for hours before police were called to the scene.

Witnesses of the raid reported seeing the suspects walking away with items such as TVs and air fryers.

When police eventually arrived on the scene, thieves were still making their way to the cargo train and it took Union Pacific Police an hour to clear the scene.

Chicago police are investigating a railway cargo theft Friday afternoon on the city’s West Side. Chopper 7 was above the scene, showing several people ransacking a freight cargo train, and getting away with multiple boxes before officers arrived. This railway is no stranger to these type of freight cargo thefts, and police confirmed they are once again responding to another one. This situation unfolded just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Lamon Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

A video from WGN 9 shows the thieves continuing to steal as police arrived at the scene.

