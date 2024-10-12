Dozens of Thieves Ransack Freight Train in Chicago (VIDEO)

by
Screenshot of thieves stealing from train via Raw Alerts X Account

 

A video taken by ABC Chicago’s Chopper 7 shows a large group of thieves stealing from a parked freight train on the West side of Chicago.

The video shows dozens of thieves stealing boxes from a parked freight train in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.

According to CBS, the looting went on for hours before police were called to the scene.

Witnesses of the raid reported seeing the suspects walking away with items such as TVs and air fryers.

When police eventually arrived on the scene, thieves were still making their way to the cargo train and it took Union Pacific Police an hour to clear the scene.

WATCH:

Per ABC 7 Chicago:

Chicago police are investigating a railway cargo theft Friday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

Chopper 7 was above the scene, showing several people ransacking a freight cargo train, and getting away with multiple boxes before officers arrived.

This railway is no stranger to these type of freight cargo thefts, and police confirmed they are once again responding to another one.

This situation unfolded just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Lamon Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

A video from WGN 9 shows the thieves continuing to steal as police arrived at the scene.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.