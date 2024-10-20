Donald Trump Is Haunting the Nightmares of the ‘Quad’ Leaders – Biden, Starmer, Macron and Scholz TERRIFIED That MAGA Will Demolish the Whole Edifice of Globalism

Last Friday (18), the ‘Quad’ leaders met in Berlin. Heads of state for the US, UK, France and Germany have congregated under the specter of an ever more likely victory by Donald J. Trump in the US presidential elections.

With the election two weeks away, the prospect of a Trump return to the White House hung over a meeting of Joe Biden, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

Most reports about this stress on the situation regarding the disagreements over the Ukraine war – but in fact the visible panic of these leaders has a deeper reason.

Trump 2,0 is the beginning of the toppling of the Globalist dominion over Planet Earth. All its policies, from never ending wars to open borders, from LGBT propaganda to Big Pharma crimes, from global warming hoax to lenience with sex offenders – and so much more.

MAGA will demolish their Babel tower of crime and sin.

The statements by these leaders on Friday were an supposedly an attempt to fortify Western support for Ukraine ‘in the long term’, while the ‘elephant in the room’ lingered.

Sky News published a report ‘A Trump-like elephant was in the room for meeting of ‘the quad’’ by correspondent Adele Robinson:

“As US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood side by side at a Berlin news conference, they repeatedly showcased their ‘strong’ transatlantic bond to the world.

Biden described Germany as the ‘closest and most important ally” of the United States, while Scholz said US-German “good relations can’t be taken for granted’.”

They attempted a coordinated statement about ‘sustaining support’ long term for Ukraine in its war against Russia, but it’s unclear that these leaders have much future to implement such support.

“Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer echoed the same sentiment: ‘We remain united in support for Ukraine’.”

But who will be the next US leader? This makes any decision taken now under suspicion.

“It is the elephant in the room during Biden’s ‘valedictory’ visit to Germany that if Donald Trump wins the US election next month, all these conversations about support for Ukraine and the stance taken on the Middle East conflict could prove meaningless.”

In fact, all the leaders may not be at the helm shortly. It’s possible to envision a ‘Quad’ meeting in a new lineup with Donald Trump, German AfD’s Alice Weidell, UK Reform’s Nigel Farage and French RN’s Jordan Bardella.

‘When he was asked about “Trump-proofing’ European defense initiatives, Starmer preferred to bypass the question.

“The issue is that Trump has indicated that he would be more reluctant than Biden to continue to support Ukraine, and US aid to allies in NATO may come with conditions.”

Since the United States is presently footing the military bill for Ukraine, a lot may change.

