Trump Criticizes Zelensky for Helping Start the War in Ukraine, as ‘The Greatest Salesman on Earth’ Now Demands ‘either NATO Membership or Nuclear Weapons’

In a context where thousands of American citizens are struggling in the aftermath of the Helene and Milton hurricanes, it’s outrageous that feeble Joe Biden is still dishing out hundreds of millions of dollars to the ‘world’s greatest salesman’, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zlensky, to bankroll a war effort in a conflict that he has no chance of winning.

Of course, America first leader and Republican Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has been very critical of this situation, and as election day approaches, he has been stepping up his criticism of Zelensky.

This week, while presenting his ‘victory plan’ to his countrymen, Zelensky went over board and demanded that ‘either Ukraine joins NATO or gets nuclear weapons’, in what many understood as some kind of ultimatum to Trump.

As we know, that’ll never fly with Trump, who may have felt free to step up his criticism of the embattled Ukrainian leader.

So yesterday (17), Trump for the first time lay the blame on Zelenskiy for helping start that nation’s war with Russia.

This was widely seen as yet another evidence that Trump will shift the present ruinous U.S. policy toward Ukraine when he wins the Nov. 5 election.

Reuters reported:

“The Republican former president has frequently criticized Zelenskiy on the campaign trail, repeatedly calling him “the greatest salesman on Earth” for having solicited and received billions of dollars of U.S. military aid since the war broke out in 2022.

Trump has also slammed the Ukrainian leader for failing to seek peace with Moscow, and he has suggested Ukraine may have to cede some of its land to Russia to make a peace deal, a concession Kiev considers unacceptable.”

Trump’s comments on a podcast with Patrick Bet-David ‘went a step further’ than his previous criticism.

Zelensky would be to blame not just for failing to end the war, Trump said, but also for helping start it.

“’That doesn’t mean I don’t want to help him because I feel very badly for those people. But he should never have let that war start. The war’s a loser’, Trump said.”

The Ukrainian presented his ‘victory plan’ to Trump during a ‘cordial meeting’ in New York in September.

But Trump has made no secrets that he will work to end the war in Ukraine when he defeats Kamala Harris on Nov. 5.

He has gone as far as saying that he could end the conflict ‘before he takes office in January’.

As for cackling Kamala Harris, she would continue to keep the war machine running, to the delight of the ‘military industrial complex’.

“Harris has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine, and she has portrayed a victory for the eastern European nation as a vital U.S. national security interest. She has frequently rebuked Trump for being unwilling to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Read more: