Donald Trump Files FEC Complaint Against Far-Left British Labour Party and Harris-Walz Campaign for ‘Illegal Foreign Contributions’ and ‘Election Interference’

Just weeks before the November election, the Trump-Vance campaign filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and the far-left British Labour Party.

The complaint accuses both parties of illegal foreign contributions and election interference, raising concerns about the integrity of the upcoming election.

The Trump-Vance team’s accusation centers on recent reports that the British Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, has sent nearly 100 staffers to the U.S. to support Harris’s campaign in critical battleground states, including Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Labour Party operatives, under the direction of Sofia Patel, have reportedly been deployed to help sway these key states in favor of Harris, a move that Trump’s legal team is calling a blatant violation of U.S. election laws.

A since-deleted LinkedIn post by Patel, the Labour Party’s head of operations, boasted about mobilizing staff for Harris’s campaign, stating: “I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.”

The post also made an offer to “sort housing” for these foreign operatives, raising red flags about the Labour Party’s direct involvement in the U.S. election process.

Read more:

In response, the Trump-Vance campaign has wasted no time in filing a formal complaint with the FEC, calling for an immediate investigation into the "foreign interference scheme."

According to the press release:

The British Are Coming! Trump-Vance Campaign Fights Kamala’s Foreign Election Interference Scheme When representatives of the British government previously sought to go door-to-door in America, it did not end well for them… The Trump-Vance Campaign has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against the Harris-Walz Campaign and the Labour Party of the United Kingdom for illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections. Trump-Vance Campaign Co-Manager Susie Wiles stated: “In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776. The flailing Harris-Walz campaign is seeking foreign influence to boost its radical message – because they know they can’t win the American people. President Trump will return strength to the White House and put America, and our people, first. The Harris campaign’s acceptance and use of this illegal foreign assistance is just another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference.” The far-left Labour Party has inspired Kamala’s dangerously liberal policies and rhetoric. In recent weeks, they have recruited and sent party members to campaign for Kamala in critical battleground states, attempting to influence our election. President Trump’s message of freedom, prosperity, and America First is resonating with the American people, because that’s what our Founders intended.

You can read the filing below: