Gov. Glenn Younkin Puts Virginia into Play – Announces Sweeping Election Security Measures to Protect Legal Voters – “Every Legal Vote Deserves to Be Counted Without Being Watered Down by Illegal Votes”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Wednesday that codifies election security procedures to protect the 2024 election against intentional fraud.

The election security measures will put Virginia into play this November.

Recall the suspect election results in Virginia in 2020.

As Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit reported – there were five ballot drops, each with over 300,000 votes for Biden in and out like a yoyo which ended up being 73% of the Fairfax County’s vote late at night following the election in 2020.

The Gateway Pundit reported since the election on the unreal results in Virginia on Election night. We uncovered a pattern that occurred in Virginia as well as in other states that we labeled the “Drop and Roll”.

This video has over 3.6 million views on Rumble since we posted it in November 2020.

It has NEVER been explained.

After The Gateway Pundit conducted more research, we located the Congressional Districts that include Fairfax County in their results. This is where more than 300,000 votes were recorded for Biden late that night. There were actually 5 entries – in and out and in and out and in – netting to more than 308,000 votes for Biden and only 79,000 votes for President Trump – an 80/20 ratio.

Hillary won VA only by 5% in 2016, and only by 212,000 votes. In this one late night 80/20 vote dump in Fairfax, Biden picked up a margin of 230,000 votes, more than Hillary’s statewide margin in 2016. And in 2016, there was both a libertarian and a never-Trumper (Evan McMillan) that both pulled votes from Trump.

Youngkin is preventing this from happening again in 2024.

Governor Youngin’s policies include:

** We use 100% paper ballots with a strict chain of custody.

** We use counting machines, not voting machines, that are tested prior to every election and never connected to the internet.

** We do not mass mail ballots.

** We monitor our drop boxes 24/7.

** We verify the legal presence and identity of voters using DMV data and other trusted data sources to update our voter rolls daily.

Governor Youngkin also REMOVED Virginia from the highly controversial ERIC System in 2023.

