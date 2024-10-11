‘Dive-Bombing’ Seagulls Terrorize Scottish Coastal Towns to the Point Where They Are Damaging Citizens’ Mental Health

What was once a mere plot of a 1963 horror-thriller classic ‘The Birds’, a 1963 film produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock, has developed into a real-life nightmare for multiple coastal cities in Scotland.

Starring Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren, ‘The Birds’ focuses on a series of sudden and unexplained violent bird attacks on the people of Bodega Bay, California, over the course of a few days.

In Scotland, on the other hand, there is an explanation for the ongoing seagull invasion – the dwindling fish populations pushing the birds further and further inland – and unlike the movie, the sea birds are there to stay.

The situation in the city of Elgin has become so bad that the residents have been asked to report if the ‘dive-bombing’ seagulls are affecting their mental health.

You understand the magnitude of the situation when the birds are being confronted by ‘pest control’. Workers in this line of work say the town is faced with ‘epidemic’ numbers during the breeding season.

Daily Mail reported:

“Rob Teasdale, of Specialist Vermin Control, said: ‘They are like the [Nazi air force] Luftwaffe the way they come off the roof and everyone dives for cover as they swoop at things’.”

Eight per cent of those responding on the council’s Facebook page had say the birds were affecting their mental health.

From Dorset to Glasgow, no one is safe from the dive-bombing menaces of the sky.

In Lancashire, a gull has become brazen enough to enter a family’s home and steal their cats’ food.

“The unapologetic bird, nicknamed Sammy, is essentially part of the family in the Mullins’ home in Thornton, often receiving treats and even crawling into bed with mother Kerri. More recently, the 38-year-old captured the seagull bravely facing off against the family’s cats in an attempt to get itself some food.”

Chimney sweeper Neil Jarret was surprised while clearing one chimney in Hampshire. As he cleared the debris, he had to struggle with a ‘rambunctious’ seagull stuck in the small space.

Frantically flapping its wings, it was gently taken outside by Jarret, an ex-Royal Navy seaman.

“Elsewhere in Lancashire, locals claimed an ‘apocalyptic’ swarm of up to 3,000 seagulls has made it difficult to go outside.The winged terrors flock to the area, which is 30 miles from the nearest coast, to scavenge on a landfill site created out of an old disused quarry.

In a video a scene reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock horror movie The Birds, hoards of gulls are seen soaring overhead with local houses, cars and gardens being bombarded by bird poo.”

Desperate residents started a community campaign to the landfill owners to prevent the birds from running amok.

The birds have nested, they’re there to stay. Breeding very quickly, they are multiplying and have become a problem seemingly without solution.

