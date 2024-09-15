THE BIRDS: Hitchcock Movie Comes to Life as Seagulls’ Attacks of People and Pets Spiral Out of Control in Scotland

Dwindling fish populations are driving seagulls inland in search for food, and have caused a surging problem, and the birds are menacing both the coastal communities and major cities.

The attacks have sparked hundreds of complaints to councils all over Scotland.

As they travel to new inland areas, nearly 700 complaints have already been lodged this year, vastly surpassing last year’s total of around 600.

Daily Mail reported:

“[The complaints] include horrifying accounts of children left bloodied by the birds swooping on people and household pets and, while coastal communities are severely affected, complaints also include scores of revolting tales of the gulls feasting on rats in Scotland’s biggest city.

The birds, which are coming further inland to feed than ever before due to reducing fish numbers, are protected under law in Scotland, although special applications can be made to remove them if they pose a serious risk.”

For those of us who are film aficionados, this is a well known plot: it’s ‘The Birds’, a 1963 horror-thriller film produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Starring Rod Taylor and Tippi Hedren, the movie focuses on a series of sudden and unexplained violent bird attacks on the people of Bodega Bay, California, over the course of a few days.

But in real life, the heavily populated Glasgow area is now dealing with attacks that have no end in sight.

There have also been dozens of complaints made so far this year in Aberdeenshire, Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway, and Fife.

“Meanwhile, in parts of the Scottish Borders, the situation is now so bad that one councilor has cited injuries to children which have been highlighted to him and has demanded greater action is taken to deal with the threat.

[…] In Glasgow, the council recorded concerns including reports ‘received of feeding of birds, which is attracting swarms of seagulls and caller can’t open window or go outside as they are being attacked by seagulls, with this happening daily’.”

The seagulls are also ‘eating rats daily.’

Citizens complain of ‘noise at all hours, mess all over the place’ and also of being attacked when they leave their houses.

The birds are said to be ‘colonizing the area,’ and people feel helpless.

Fast food places are introducing a ‘seagull insurance’ fee on sandwiches.

“Gavin Lindsay, manager at Anglo Scottish Pest Control, who deal with gull complaints in Edinburgh and the Borders, said: ‘I have observed a gull, which was sitting on top of a bin, shooting upwards and swallowing a starling in mid-air, like a bird of prey. It was quite remarkable and shows the capability of these birds. They are intelligent creatures and able to recognize our staff, and we have seen gulls gather in huge numbers and act aggressively towards us when they see us coming out of our vans’.

James Silvey, species and habitats officer at RSPB Scotland, said: ‘The presence of gulls in urban areas reflects that traditional habitats and food sources are in decline, making it harder for them to survive and raise young in their natural habitats. Urgent action is needed to help gulls and other globally important seabird colonies in Scotland recover’.”