Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Unveils First Transgender Clone Trooper – Adorned With Pride Flag

by

Disney’s Star Wars franchise has unveiled its first transgender clone trooper.

The character, named Sister, features in a new book titled Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers.

They are canonized with armor that bears the colors of the transgender pride flag, apparently a necessity in an intergalactic universe.

Sister was originally introduced in the 2022 book Queen’s Hope and has now been officially established in the latest Star Wars canon.

According to the book, her fellow clone troopers accepted her identity and gave her the name “Sister” as a sign of solidarity.

“When one of our kind expressed her gender identity differently than her fellow troopers, she featured she’d have to hide who she truly was inside,” the book’s description read.

“Fortunately, her brothers in the 7th Sky Corps gave her the name Sister as a constant reminder that she belonged.”

Such inventions are sadly typical of the Star Wars franchise under Disney’s ownership as they desperately push their progressive agenda on one of America’s most iconic film franchises.

Earlier this year, the latest series The Acolyte was widely panned by viewers after featuring lesbian space witches as part of the story.

To the surprise of nobody, the show was canceled after just one season, with the show’s stars blaming the “bigotry” of conservatives for its demise.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

