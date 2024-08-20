New Star Wars Series ‘The Acolyte’ That Recently Featured Lesbian Space Witches Gets Canceled After Just One Season

Back in June, a new Star Wars series called ‘The Acolyte’ got panned far and wide for featuring a segment with lesbian space witches.

People thought that the Disney version of Star Wars couldn’t possibly get any more woke, but somehow they managed to do it.

Now the series has been canceled after just one season. Who could have predicted that no one would watch the show?

Deadline reports:

‘The Acolyte’ Canceled: No Season 2 For Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ Series The story of The Acolyte will not continue, with Lucasfilm opting not to proceed with a second season of the Star Wars offshoot starring Amandla Stenberg, sources tell Deadline. Word of the decision comes more than a month after the eight-episode first season of the series from creator, director, executive producer and showrunner Leslye Headland wrapped its run on Disney+. The news is not entirely surprising. The Acolyte did OK with critics, with 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, but divided Star Wars fans, which was reflected in its overall viewership. Driven by interest into the venerable franchise, The Acolyte got off to a strong start when it launched June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8M views in its first day on the streamer to rank as the biggest series premiere on Disney+ this year. The tally rose to 11.1 million views globally after five days of streaming. Corroborating Disney’s data, the series made its debut on Nielsen’s Top 10 originals chart in its premiere week at No. 7 (488 million minutes viewed), climbing to No. 6 the following week. But The Acolyte could not sustain the momentum, dropping out of the Top 10 in Week 3 and staying off before returning at No. 10 after the release of the finale (335M minutes, believed to be the lowest for a Star Wars series finale).

Is Disney finally going to learn a lesson from this?

No one wants to watch woke Star Wars.