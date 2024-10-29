DESPICABLE: Stadium Security Refuses to Allow Trump Supporters to Enter 49ers Game Over Wearing a MAGA Hat (VIDEO)

Trump supporters thought they would enjoy a football game on which they had spent a not-so-insignificant sum, but they received an unwelcome surprise as they tried to enter Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Footage has emerged showing the moment a group of pro-Trump San Francisco 49ers fans got stopped by security for having the audacity to showcase their support for President Trump. One of the fans posted the entire incident on her TikTok page.

In the video below, one of the women can be heard saying they were stopped by security because her son-in-law was wearing a MAGA hat, and they did not want to let them in. The group then argued with the triggered security staffers that they looked on the stadium’s website and noted the hats were not banned.

Despite this, the two security staffers still refused to let them through, sparking disbelief from other people entering the stadium. Many are seen defending the family over this outrageous discrimination.

The woman then says someone else needs to be brought out, presumably to put the anti-Trump staffers in their place and let them through.

She then shouts, “Every game is a hostile game!”

WATCH:

#levisstadium #vote #election #49ers @ailynnespino So what was meant to be a fun first time experience for our kids turned out to be an eye opener to us. I wasnt going to share but even after seeing the field state “vote it takes all of us” and bosa flashing his hat in the camera I felt we were being discrminated against. This is usually stuff you see on social media but never a thought it would happen to you. We are so disappointed in @San Francisco 49ers Levis Stadium. We were stopped after we scanned in tickets and security check points, by one male asking my husband to either throw away the hat or leave the stadium. It lead to 30-45 min of arguing and missing the beginning of the game just for the supervisor to let us through. Thank you too all the people who stopped and spoke up as this happened. #MAGA #veteran @President Donald J Trump @J.D. Vance ♬ original sound – ailynnespino

The woman on TikTok revealed that she was reluctant to share the incident until she saw the 49ers’ superstar defensive end Nick Bosa sport a “Make America Great Again” hat immediately following the team’s 30-24 victory over the struggling Dallas Cowboys. What was supposed to be a fun first-time experience for her kids ended up being marred.

She went on to blast Levi’s Stadium for letting this happen to them and added that it took over half an hour arguing with the staffers before the supervisor finally arrived to let them through.

“This is usually stuff you see on social media but never a thought it would happen to you,” she wrote. “We are so disappointed in @San Francisco 49ers Levis Stadium.”

“We were stopped after we scanned in tickets and security check points, by one male asking my husband to either throw away the hat or leave the stadium,” she added. “It lead to 30-45 min of arguing and missing the beginning of the game just for the supervisor to let us through.”

She concluded by thanking those who spoke up in her family’s defense.

It is unknown at this point whether the staffers involved suffered any disciplinary action for ruining this patriotic family’s evening. One can be sure a pro-Kamala Harris crowd would have been treated entirely differently.