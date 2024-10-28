San Francisco 49ers’ Defensive End Nick Bosa Crashes Teammate’s Interview Flashing ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat to Show Unapologetic Support for Trump

San Francisco 49ers’ defensive star Nick Bosa made headlines for sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat immediately following the team’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

As sideline reporter Melissa Stark began her postgame interview with quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Isaac Guerendo, and tight end George Kittle, Bosa casually walked up behind them, adjusting his iconic MAGA hat for the cameras.

Stark responded with a simple, “Nick Bosa with a message there,” before refocusing on her questions.

Bosa left the screen soon after, but the clip immediately went viral across social media.

NBC, however, quickly scrubbed Bosa’s interruption from their social media recaps to appease leftist viewers, according to SF Gate.

In a postgame press conference, Bosa fielded questions about his on-air moment.

When asked why he chose to wear the hat, Bosa simply replied, “I’m not going to talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time.”

To the question of whether he had been “tempted” to show such support for Trump in the past, Bosa admitted, “It’s definitely a little easier nowadays, but no, I don’t feel too inclined to do that… [today] is just a different climate.”

