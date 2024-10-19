A Desperate Kamala Harris Steals Another Trump Policy! (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is getting desperate as Trump sprints ahead in the polls.

Harris trashed Trump as she spoke to union members in Lansing, Michigan after going on an unhinged rant in Grand Rapids on Friday.

“[Trump] thinks that the value of your work is essentially meaningless,” Harris told the union workers after she played a clip of Trump. “That’s what he’s saying. To compare it to child’s work? When we here know the work you do is complex. You do it with great care. You work hard. You are highly skilled. You are highly trained, and the best auto workers in the world is who you are.”

Kamala Harris also stole another Trump policy since the majority of voters aren’t on board with her extreme far-left policies.

Harris told the union workers that she will do a critical assessment of federal jobs to prioritize skills over degree requirements.

President Trump already did this.

In 2020 President Trump signed Executive Order 13932: Modernizing and Reforming the Assessment and Hiring of Federal Job Candidates

“The foundation of our professional merit-based civil service is the principle that employment and advancement rest on the ability of individuals to fulfill their responsibilities in service to the American public. Accordingly, Federal Government employment opportunities should be filled based on merit. Policies or practices that undermine public confidence in the hiring process undermine confidence in both the civil service and the Government,” Trump’s executive order read.

Kamala Harris is a huge failure which is why she always steals Trump’s ideas.

WATCH:

Kamala says she'll "do a critical assessment of federal jobs" to prioritize skills over degree requirements. Except President Trump already signed an executive order to do this back in 2020. pic.twitter.com/dpw8P9TnNX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Kamala Harris shamelessly stole Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ idea earlier this year.

She also stole Trump’s child tax credit plan.