Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Claims Israel’s Netanyahu is Refusing Ceasefire Talks to Help Trump Win Presidency (VIDEO)

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin is invading Lebanon in order to help Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Murphy weighed in on Israel’s latest military campaigns and said that their refusal to call for a ceasefire could be an effort to “influence the result” of next month’s election.

He explained:

Prime Minister Netanyahu is pursuing multiple objectives all at once, I don’t doubt that he cares about the security of Israel, but he seems to be guided, on many days, by his own political survival. We obviously thought we had the ability to obtain a ceasefire with Hamas. Hamas stood in the way of that agreement, but Prime Minister Netanyahu also seemed to believe that it would hurt his political interests to enter into that ceasefire and prisoner exchange. … I certainly worry that Prime Minister Netanyahu is watching the American election as he makes decisions about his military campaigns in the north and in Gaza. I hope this is not true, but it is certainly a possibility that the Israeli government is not going to sign any diplomatic agreement prior to the American election as a means, potentially, to try to influence the result. I hope I’m wrong about that, but I don’t think you have to be a hopeless cynic to read some of Israel’s actions — some of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s actions as connected to the American election.

I spoke on @CNN this evening about the need for Israel to respond decisively but strategically to Iran’s latest attacks. pic.twitter.com/O0d7WOgJsV — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 3, 2024

His comments come after Iran launched a major missile strike on Israel, prompting threats of a major retaliation from the Israeli military.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have carried out limited ground incursions to target infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, following the successful assassination of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Netanyahu is known to have had a close relationship with Donald Trump, although they had a falling out after the former congratulated Joe Biden on his supposed “victory” in the 2020 presidential election.

However, the two men appeared to reconcile their differences during a meeting back in July and it is likely that he is privately hoping that Trump prevails against Kamala Harris.