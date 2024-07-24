Netanyahu Goes to Mar-a-Lago: World Leaders Line up to Talk to President Trump as Kamala Harris Snubs Israeli Prime Minister

While Joe Biden is removed from office by unknown forces like the tinpot Third-World dictator he is, world leaders are lining up at the door of President Donald Trump, eager to get the world back on track. Two weeks ago it was Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán. In February, Argentine President Javier Milei met with Trump at CPAC. This week Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who made the mistake of recognizing The Steal too early in 2020, will travel to Mar-a-Lago to resume the historic peace process he began with President Trump 2019.

President Donald Trump originally announced on Truth Social that he would be meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday in Florida. This meeting has now been pushed back to Friday, Trump posted.

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords – And we will have it again. Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

From Trump War Room @TrumpWarRoom: pic.twitter.com/UkdlNF9M6k — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 23, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the United States Congress on Wednesday at the invitation of House Speaker Mike Johnson. Vice President Kamala Harris, a supporter of the Hamas-friendly “Squad”, declined to preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress as Vice President, traveling instead to a sorority event in Wisconsin.

Pro-Hamas insurrectionists bused in by Democrat/George Soros funded “Jewish Voice for Peace” stormed the Capitol and threatened to occupy the building to prevent Prime Minister Netanyahu from speaking.

BREAKING: 400 American Jews mark Netanyahu’s arrival by refusing to leave Congress until our government listens to the will of the people and STOPS ARMING ISRAEL! pic.twitter.com/WElpHLMHjn — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) July 23, 2024

Hundreds of Democrat insurrectionists were arrested.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ 300+ ARRESTS HAPPENING NOW INSIDE CONGRESS: HUNDREDS OF JEWS AND ALLIES ARE GETTING ARRESTED FOR DEMANDING OUR GOVERNMENT STOP ARMING ISRAEL. CEASEFIRE NOW — END THE PALESTINIAN GENOCIDE. pic.twitter.com/PvthT4vfCu — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) July 23, 2024

Netanyahu was originally scheduled to also meet with former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday, who has been removed from public sight by his handlers after resigning from the Democratic nomination under unclear circumstances.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu’s office announced the Prime Minister will meet Mr. Biden on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the White House.

In Washington, Netanyahu met with the families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas, saying that “we are determined to get them all back. The conditions to get them back are ripening,” he said, “for the simple reason that we are applying very, very strong pressure, very strong, on Hamas”, Times of Israel reported.

“Family members of hostages and bereaved family members who accompanied Netanyahu on the trip will be able to return to Israel before the Sabbath. Whoever wants to will be able to continue with the Prime Minister’s entourage to the meeting in Florida,” Arutz Sheva reports, opening the way for a dramatic meeting between hostage families and the President.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, who are Jewish, had visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was savagely attacked by Hamas Oct. 7, and spoke to survivors in December.

In 2020, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the mistake of congratulating Mr. Biden on Nov. 8, before the disputed election was adjudicated or resolved. President Trump, who is related to Netanyahu through his son-in-law, is said to have been disappointed in Netanyahu’s lack of support, while other conservative Trump allies like Victor Orban or Jair Bolsonaro preferred to wait for a legal resolution of the disputed election – which the Supreme Court ultimately did not deliver.

In December 2021, Trump cursed Netanyahu in an interview with journalist Barak Ravid: “I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump said of Netanyahu. “F**k him.”

Last October, Trump criticized Netanyahu in a speech in Florida over the elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US air strike in Iraq in 2020. In April, in an interview with TIME Magazine, Trump said that Hamas’ October 7 massacre against Israel “happened on [Netanyahu’s] watch”, Arutz Sheva reports.

President Trump also posted a letter he received from Palestinian Authority chair Mahmoud Abbas dated July 14, condemning the July 13 assassination attempt on the President’s life.

Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East! DJT@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social 10:06 PM EST 07/23/24 pic.twitter.com/duBKAOiFyD — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 24, 2024

“Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East!”, Trump wrote.