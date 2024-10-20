Degenerates: “This is How a Bad B*tch Saves Democracy – You Hoes Couldn’t Even Spell Democracy” – Kamala’s Friend Lizzo Gives Final Send as She Heads to Detroit to Campaign With Kamala (VIDEO)

These people are not serious.

First, it was “Brat Summer” and the embrace of Charli XCX, whose number one song currently is about cunnilingus, then the Call Her Daddy sex podcast, and now this. Kamala Harris is the epitome of Hollywood degeneracy.

Popstar Lizzo, before making her big celebrity appearance at Kamala Harris’ Detroit rally on Saturday, showed off her private jet while ranting about “Democracy.”

“This is how a bad b*tch saves Democracy. You hoes couldn’t even spell Democracy,” Lizzo hollered before boarding her plane and blowing a kiss. She probably just learned how to spell Democracy, too.

These are the dangerously unintelligent individuals backing Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Lizzo joined Kamala Harris in Detroit but never even performed for the small crowd. Kamala Harris, visibly exhausted, was only on stage in Detroit for only six minutes and 36 seconds before she just left. She “kollapsed,” so to speak!

Ironically, this comes as Harris has been accusing President Trump of being exhausted and canceling events. However, Trump does several media appearances and campaign events per day and often speaks for more than an hour.

During Lizzo's speech, she actually admitted that "If Kamala wins, the whole country will be like Detroit." God help us.