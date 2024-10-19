KAMALA IS KOLLAPSING: A Visibly Exhausted Kamala Harris Was on Stage in Detroit For Only Six Minutes, 36 Seconds… And Lizzo Never Performed! (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and rapper Lizzo held a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

Harris needed a celebrity rapper to drum up support.

But Lizzo never performed.

A visibly exhausted Kamala Harris was on stage in Detroit for only six minutes and 36 seconds.

In contrast, President Trump was on stage in Detroit Saturday night for 1 hour and 27 minutes.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris was on stage in Detroit today for a grand total of 6 minutes, 36 seconds. Recording artist Lizzo was with her and for some reason did not perform any music. Some event that was. Trump did an hour and 27 minutes in Detroit last night, btw.pic.twitter.com/2vtW86rWC1 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 19, 2024

Rapper Lizzo did not perform.

She trash talked Trump a little and walked away.

“I’m so proud to be from this city,” Lizzo said. “You know, they say if Kamala Harris wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit, okay? Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. We’re talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry, so put some respect on Detroit’s name, okay!?”

WATCH:

At the Kamala rally, Lizzo just celebrated the fact that if Kamala wins, "the whole country will be like Detroit." They're in total self destruction mode. pic.twitter.com/zls6xtVKQD — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 19, 2024

She’s Kollapsing.