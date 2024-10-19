KAMALA IS KOLLAPSING: A Visibly Exhausted Kamala Harris Was on Stage in Detroit For Only Six Minutes, 36 Seconds… And Lizzo Never Performed! (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris in Detroit

Kamala Harris and rapper Lizzo held a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

Harris needed a celebrity rapper to drum up support.

But Lizzo never performed.

A visibly exhausted Kamala Harris was on stage in Detroit for only six minutes and 36 seconds.

In contrast, President Trump was on stage in Detroit Saturday night for 1 hour and 27 minutes.

WATCH:

Rapper Lizzo did not perform.

She trash talked Trump a little and walked away.

“I’m so proud to be from this city,” Lizzo said. “You know, they say if Kamala Harris wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit, okay? Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. We’re talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry, so put some respect on Detroit’s name, okay!?”

WATCH:

She’s Kollapsing.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

