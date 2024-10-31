Daughter of Powerful Chinese Communist Official and Alleged Mistress of Tim Walz Reveals Devastating Impact of Relationship | Drew Hernandez

Just days before the election, things seem to be getting worse for the Harris Campaign. Kamala keeps bombing at rallies, Joe Biden is calling Trump Supporters garbage, and now Tampon Tim allegations have surfaced.

One woman, who is a CCP Agent’s daughter, has alleged per the Daily Mail that Tampon Tim had a wild sex affair with her back in the late 80’s, early 90’s that led her contemplating suicide claiming Tim treated her simply as a sex toy and nothing else. She said she felt as if she was nothing but a prostitute to Tim.

Tampon Tim has also been exposed by whistleblowers within the DHS alleging Tampon Tim is being targeted by the CCP to be used to help the CCP have influence in the United States. This comes as Tampon Tim has been questioned for his many trips to China with students since the 80’s. His ties to the CCP just continue to pile up.

He also continues to bomb in interviews making a complete fool of himself like he did at his debate with J.D. Vance further proving maybe it was a good idea hiding him from the media after all, but its too late now.

Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks it all down.

