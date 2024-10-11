EXCLUSIVE: A Coup in Progress – The Intelligence Community Briefs Their Work Against Foreign Election Interference in the 2024 Election and Creates More Questions Than Answers (VIDEO)

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS CISA) gave a briefing on their efforts to curtail foreign election interference on Monday, October 7, 2024. Approximately 50 Journalists, including myself, attended and received a 20-minute brief and then were given about an hour to ask questions. Two handouts were shared after the briefing – the current IC assessment of foreign interference and also the roles and the missions of the U.S. Government in Election Security.

Having spent almost 40 years in the national security arena, I learned about the “Tyranny of the Narrative.” In earlier days, there were well-meaning, dedicated professionals, often with a moral starting point of a Judeo-Christian background or other faiths that knew the difference between right and wrong and were sworn to the Constitution.

But even in these earlier days, the “Tyranny of the Narrative” often prevailed. When a topic came up in a meeting (most of these meetings had multiple topics to address), unless the topic was the latest, screaming, on-fire, hard problem set – all other topics were addressed and often put in the parking lot with the “Established Narrative” – that’s the way it was, no need to discuss anything further.

Kennedy’s Director of the CIA, John McCone, was faced with an internal, near mutiny of the “subject matter experts” during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 who tenaciously fought any thought that Soviet Missiles were in Cuba. McCone overrode them, ordered reconnaissance flights and their “Tyranny of the Narrative” was obliterated. The “experts” were dead wrong. The October 7, 2024, ODNI Press Briefing showed that the “Tyranny of the Narrative” is alive and well – along with an $80 Billion Dollar a year, Deep State IC, filled with many of unknown character who solely seek to perpetuate the gravy train.

No Reference to 18USC611 Voting by Aliens?

The Roles and Missions fact sheet linked above was handed out after the meeting. A glaring non-sequitur of a hole the size of an 18-wheeler sliding sideways with 100 feet to spare on each end was apparent in the ODNI fact sheet. There are not that many Federal Laws on the conduct of elections. There is the 1965 Civil Rights Act, 1993 Motor Voter, the much-loved 2002 Helping Americans Voter Act (HAVA), and 52USC207 Retention of Records.

With the invasion of illegal aliens across the unprotected borders directed by Kamala Harris to put illegal aliens on the voting rolls, another Federal Law is important – it is 18USC611. The ODNI team is ignoring 18USC611 Voting by Aliens – which states, unequivocally, you must be a U.S. Citizen to Vote.

The ODNI had no comment when I pointed this out. The fix is in on voting by illegals who are getting on the rolls because of the 1993 Motor Voter Act and the failure of the 3,300 or so Registrars who are not enforcing 18USC611.

Russia, Russia, Russia Version 2.0 with no basis in fact

Although John Durham, Special Prosecutor, hammered the U.S. Government over their egregious hoax of Russia, Russia, Russia in his 2023 report, the ODNI is right back at it. Russia was brought up as a leading provocateur. No firm evidence was provided other than Russia was attacking Kamala Harris; therefore, Russia was supporting Trump. This is a shallow and lazy analysis. The Russians and Soviets have a long track record of supporting and attacking all political candidates in America to create hate and discontent in American Society. The Russians simply want hate and discontent, they aren’t supporting a candidate.

$80 Billion a year is supposed to be ensuring we have our “Top People” in the IC. Yet, without evidence, they are trying it again. The 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) was ripped for having no evidence to support Russia, Russia, Russia; I know personally because I was required to help assemble and review the package that Comey and Brennan were personally, hands-on keyboard typing. Durham did get Charles McGonigal, a former Senior FBI official placed in prison for being one of the chief instigators in 2016 (and guess who was paying McGonigal? Russia). Who’s going to prison this time, will it be one of the Government officials who was giving the briefing on October 7?

China not involved? No mention of Iranian assassins attempting to get Trump?

Iran was pointed out as the most active foreign element trying to steer the election and the ODNI conclusion was they were supporting Harris (but they didn’t really provide a reason for this conclusion). But what about the DOJ/FBI reports of Iranian Assassins going after Candidate Trump? Some have said it’s a Deep State ruse and the Iranian assassins are not real, I would suggest both can be true at the same time. Three have been identified, They are Majid Dastjani Farahani, Asif Merchant, and Shahram Poursafi, plus an enabler who had worked as a contractor to the FAA, Abouzar Rahmati. China was incredulously pointed out as not involved in Presidential level election interference, only congressional races.

The Iranian regime would not exist if it wasn’t for China, and China is one of the key Chinese colonies helping in the “No Limits” partnership to topple America. Thus, China is guilty of election interference in the Presidential Race if Iran is involved.

There was no mention of the role of the digital fentanyl of TikTok, of which there is a bi-partisan consensus to shut down. The ODNI-led effort and press engagement was appreciated, but the Tyranny of the Narrative and perhaps shear, malign, Deep State intent to throw the election is in full force. What will the February 2025 edition of Time Magazine say about the coup this cycle?

Make sure you get behind the counter as a County Election Official and count the votes to save America.

John Mills appeared on The War Room on Friday to discuss this intel exclusive.