Congressman Cory Mills Says Joe Biden’s Visit to North Carolina Caused a 4-Hour Delay in Search and Rescue Efforts (VIDEO)

Congressman Cory Mills said Joe Biden’s visit to North Carolina on Wednesday caused a 4-hour delay in search and rescue efforts.

Joe Biden visited North Carolina on Wednesday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Hundreds of people are still missing after Helene. Search and recovery efforts were delayed because Joe Biden was lounging at the beach last weekend and Kamala Harris was busy fundraising in California.

Hundreds are still missing after Helene. See how people are stepping up to search for survivors in Asheville, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/WME7n7ziNZ — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 3, 2024

Biden arrived in North Carolina on Wednesday and his visit did more damage than good.

Biden’s flyover photo op caused a 4-hour delay in search and rescue efforts.

When seconds count, Joe Biden caused a 4-hour delay so he could grandstand for a photo op. He stopped air traffic from 12 noon to 4 pm so he could fly over the damage.

“President Biden decided to do a fly-in… he put a 30-mile TFR (Temporary Flight Restriction) around the actual impacted area, which means that no helicopters and no plane have any access or any capability to fly,” Rep. Mills said.

“So for four hours, they were grounded, search and rescue were grounded, distribution of food and supplies was grounded,” Mills said.

Quick Update: Day 3 Wrap-up pic.twitter.com/CHl54qqXno — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) October 2, 2024

After giving billions of dollars to Ukraine, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced a measly $750 per family affected by Hurricane Helene.

FEMA also doesn’t have enough money to help Americans suffering because the Biden Regime has burned through $1 billion to resettle illegal aliens.

For years, the Biden-Harris Regime has funneled more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars away from American FEMA disaster relief efforts — and into the pockets of illegal immigrants.

FEMA estimates it will fall $7 billion short of the funds needed to manage new disasters, thanks to reckless financial decisions. Instead of rebuilding communities, repairing public infrastructure, or mitigating future disasters, FEMA is sinking taxpayer dollars into programs for illegal immigrants while disaster-stricken Americans wait for help that may never come.

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted Joe Biden for blocking ongoing rescue operations in North Carolina.

“Over 200 Americans are dead after Hurricane Helene and the thousands of victims impacted have been disgracefully left behind. The Biden administration has blocked ongoing rescue operations and North Carolina is living in the dark ages because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hate Elon Musk. FEMA is now out of money, because Joe Biden and Kamala spent over a billion dollars of FEMA cash on migrants. Illegals got luxury hotel rooms, but Kamala’s just tossing Helene victims $750 and heading back on the campaign trail. This must not meet her standard for giving extra resources- she only wants to do that based on equity,” Jesse Watters said.

