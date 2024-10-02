IN COMPLETE DENIAL: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid Insist That Tim Walz Won the VP Debate (VIDEO)

J.D. Vance won the vice presidential debate tonight. People on social media are saying it. Even CNN is saying it.

And yet, as you can probably imagine, the folks over at MSNBC are in total denial of reality, saying that Tim Walz won the debate.

They were going to say this no matter what happened. They are simply incapable of admitting the truth if the truth looks good for Trump and Vance.

Who knows if they even really believe what they’re saying here?

Here’s Maddow’s post debate comments:

Rachel Maddow: "On every issue on substance, JD Vance was very polished and very slick, and Tim Walz beat him on all the substantive points." pic.twitter.com/LV4dYHd1Xx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 2, 2024

Here is Joy Reid, who comes off even crazier, naturally:

Reid: JD Vance said nothing memorable. They were all bland lies. He got outdone by Tim Walz. Walz won the debate because he was relatable and had substance. He showed himself to be reasonable and practical pic.twitter.com/4KEKuLgJZg — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 2, 2024

It’s almost beyond parody.

It's a victory for Vance if he said nothing memorable because the most memorable thing Walz said was that he was a "knucklehead" and "misspoke" about being in Hong Kong during Tiananmen Square massacre. https://t.co/i6VaaofAk5 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 2, 2024

MSNBC is such a joke.