IN COMPLETE DENIAL: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid Insist That Tim Walz Won the VP Debate (VIDEO)

by

J.D. Vance won the vice presidential debate tonight. People on social media are saying it. Even CNN is saying it.

And yet, as you can probably imagine, the folks over at MSNBC are in total denial of reality, saying that Tim Walz won the debate.

They were going to say this no matter what happened. They are simply incapable of admitting the truth if the truth looks good for Trump and Vance.

Who knows if they even really believe what they’re saying here?

Here’s Maddow’s post debate comments:

Here is Joy Reid, who comes off even crazier, naturally:

It’s almost beyond parody.

MSNBC is such a joke.

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance

