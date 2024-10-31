COMEDY GOLD: Trump Brings the House Down in Wisconsin Talking About Orange Vest – ‘Makes Me Look Thinner’ (VIDEO)

During his remarks at the rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin today, Trump brought the house down explaining how he ended up on stage in an orange safety vest after driving a garbage truck.

He said he was looking to put his jacket back on once he arrived at the venue but someone on his staff said that the vest made him look thinner, so he decided to keep it on. The crowd went wild.

One of Trump’s greatest strengths is is sense of humor and he showed it in this moment.

The Washington Times reports:

Trump dons garbage worker’s vest, jokes he may never wear blue suit jacket again Former President Donald Trump gave new meaning Wednesday to the old adage: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. A day after President Biden insinuated that Mr. Trump’s supporters were human “garbage,” Mr. Trump walked off his airplane here in this midwestern battleground state sporting a garbage worker’s vest. He then climbed into a garbage truck with “Make America Great Again” emblazoned on its side… At his rally, Mr. Trump marveled at how quickly people could stencil the side of the garbage truck with his campaign logos and slogan and how the tough first step was needing to climb into the vehicle’s cabin. He also said he was hesitant to wear the vest until his handlers assured him the vest “actually makes you look thinner.” “And they got me. I said I want to wear it on stage,” Mr. Trump said, sparking laughter from the crowd. “I may never wear a blue jacket again.”

Watch the video, this is hilarious:

This clip of Trump explaining the dump truck, is funnier than 99% of Netflix comedy specials. And this is the guy they said was Hitler? As for the Dems, they are in trouble. Trump is relaxed, smooth, and having fun. They can’t compete with this. pic.twitter.com/H6wUoHdGEJ — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 31, 2024

Trump is a master showman and a happy warrior. This was a huge win for him.