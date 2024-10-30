“This Truck is in Honor of Kamala and Joe Biden” – EPIC! Trump Trolls Democrats After Getting Picked Up in MAGA Garbage Truck (VIDEO)

A big beautiful MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN garbage truck awaited Trump after he landed in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Happening Now—President Trump is wheels down in Wisconsin… Everyone say hello to a special guest—A big, beautiful MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Garbage Truck awaits President Trump… pic.twitter.com/bVbvtvhvMD — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) October 30, 2024

President Trump expertly trolled Democrats and their media stenographers after getting picked up by a MAGA garbage truck.

“How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden!” Trump said from inside the garbage truck.

WATCH:

President Trump expertly TROLLS Democrats after getting picked up by a Garbage Truck in Green Bay: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." DJT is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/V2se9eOT7u — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 30, 2024

Joe Biden said Trump supporters are “garbage” during a campaign Zoom call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

The Democrat-media complex went crazy after a comedian made a joke about Puerto Rico being a floating pile of garbage.

Biden lost it on Tuesday night and called all Trump supporters garbage.

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump's supporters as "garbage." Does Kamala disavow? pic.twitter.com/Zx4g3NOU9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

The White House immediately tried to spin Biden’s “garbage” comment.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation,” Biden said.

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

Trump turned the tables on Joe Biden and rolled up in a garbage truck.

The biggest backfire of all time!

Still clad in his orange vest, President Trump said, “This is Donald Trump and 250 million people are not garbage.”

