COLOR REVOLUTION? After Conservative Georgian Dream Wins Landslide Victory in Georgia, European Globalists and Liberals Are Fueling Protests by the Opposition

The Eastern European country of Georgia has turned into yet another battleground in the planetary war between the forces of Globalism and the nation states that still fight for some degree of self-determination.

After his conservative Georgian Dream obtained 54% of votes, prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze has celebrated the ‘landslide’ election result.

The PM dismissed the accusations of ‘vote-rigging and violence’.

BBC reported:

“’Irregularities happen everywhere, in every country’, Irakli Kobakhidze of the Georgian Dream party told the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg in an exclusive interview. […] The prime minister insisted that out of 3,111 polling stations, there had been incidents in ‘just a couple of precincts’ but that in all the others ‘the environment was completely peaceful’.”

The preliminary results from Georgia’s election commission gave Georgian Dream a majority of 54%.

But the Globalist opposition had their own exit polls in their TV channels, and those ‘suggested’ that the four opposition parties had won.

“Georgia’s pro-Western president, Salome Zourabichvili, has condemned the “total falsification” of the vote and called for opposition supporters to rally outside parliament on Monday.”

Foreign ‘Election observers’ are now suggesting that ‘vote violations’ have affected the outcome.

“The US and European Union have backed the monitors’ calls for an independent investigation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Georgia’s leaders to ‘respect the rule of law, repeal legislation that undermines fundamental freedoms, and address deficiencies in the electoral process together’”

Both the US and the EU have been pressuring Georgia because of their nationalist and conservative policies.

To begin with, they slapped the Globalist NGOs with a law barring George Soros and his peers from manipulating public opinion.

After that, to the dismay of the liberals in Brussels and Washington, Georgian Dream government passed a tough law banning LGBT propaganda and associated medical and surgical procedures.

The European Union froze Georgia’s bid to join the block, with the tired old accusation of ‘democratic backsliding’.

Besides all that, there s also the Georgian affinity with Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, the man the EU loves to hate.

Even before the vote results came out, Orban congratulated Georgian Dream on securing a fourth term.

“GD sees itself as closely aligned to Orban’s style of social conservatism. The party’s EU integration committee head, Maka Bochorishvili, has told the BBC: ‘Being conservative is not forbidden, family values are part of European values as well’.”

Orban flew to Georgia to congratulate the ruling Georgian Dream party on its victory in the parliamentary elections.

Watch: rally of opposition in fron of Parliament.

A rally of opposition supporters who do not recognise the victory of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the parliamentary elections has begun in #Tbilisi, Georgia. The protesters blocked Rustaveli Avenue, the Paper Kartuli telegram channel reports. On October 26,… pic.twitter.com/hQd9B5eNFP — Denys from Kharkiv (@GlushkoDenys) October 28, 2024

The four Georgian opposition parties have refused to recognize the election result.

PM Kobakhidze accused the opposition of lying, reminding the press that these parties had also said the vote had been falsified in 2016, 2020 and 2021.

“’Of course they have now no other way, so they have to tell their supporters that either they were lying or the government rigged the elections’. An electronic vote-counting system was used for the first time on Saturday, and the prime minister said that made the election impossible to rig: ‘There is zero space for manipulation’.”

He also commented on the opposition’s accusation that the government was pro-Russian. Georgia is the only country in its region with no diplomatic relations with Russia.

This comes after Russia’s conquering of 20% of Georgian territory since the 2008 war.

Meanwhile, Globalists in Europe are moving. In a joint statement, the governments of Germany, Canada, Estonia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden and Ukraine said they do not recognize the results of the elections in Georgia.

Warmonger former British PM Boris Johnson is openly calling for a Color Revolution in Georgia.

Czech Foreign Ministry is ‘concerned about reports on the parliamentary elections in Georgia’.

The British Foreign Office has called on the Georgian authorities to investigate ‘possible violations in the conduct of the elections’.

EU’s Josep Borrell called on Georgia’s political forces to dialog and government reforms by ‘the basic principles of European integration’.

On the other hand, Watch: Orban flew to Georgia to congratulate the ruling Georgian Dream party on its victory in the parliamentary elections.

In Spite of Von der Leyen, Borrell and the EU. Orban flew to Georgia to congratulate the ruling Georgian Dream party on its victory in the parliamentary elections. The EU does not want to recognize it. pic.twitter.com/1T93aK3kSn — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 28, 2024

Read more: