CNN’s Harry Enten: Number of People Who Think America is on Wrong Track ‘Bad News for the Kamala Harris Campaign’ (VIDEO)

CNN data analyst Harry Enten recently pointed out that a majority of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track and that this is bad news for the Kamala Harris campaign.

He pointed out that historically, this usually leads to a loss of power for the incumbent party.

This is why Democrats ad the media have been so desperate to make it look like Kamala Harris is not the incumbent candidate, which she is.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

HARRY ENTEN: If we look at whether voters believe we’re on the right track or the wrong track, I think that this sort of gets at a problem for Kamala Harris’s campaign. Just 28% of Americans think the U.S is on the right track. And I want you to put that into perspective. When does the average when the incumbent party loses the election, it’s just 25%. That looks a heck of a lot like that, 28% who currently think the country’s on the right track. When the White House party wins — Kamala Harris’s party, the Democrats — 42% on average think that the country is on the right track. This 25% looks a lot more like dish 28%. It doesn’t look anything like this 42%. This to me is a bad sign for Kamala Harris’s campaign. The bottom line is, it looks a lot more like a loser than it does like a winner, when it comes to the country being on the right track. If we look historically speaking, say the U.S. is on the right track, the incumbent party, when they win, today again, it’s just 28%. Look throughout history, right? 96, 88, 04, 12, 84. It all of these instances, far more than 28% thought that the country was on the right track. 39 was the lowest back in 1996. We’ve got upwards of 47% in 84, of course, that was a blowout for Ronald Reagan.

Here’s the video:

History is not on Kamala’s side. People want change and Trump is the change candidate.