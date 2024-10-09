CNN: Source Close to Harris Campaign Panicking and Having “Flashbacks to 2016” After Kamala’s Media Blitz Turns Into Doom Spiral (VIDEO)

You know it’s bad when CNN admits Kamala Harris’s campaign is panicking.

A source close to the Harris campaign told CNN that they are having “flashbacks to 2016” as the election approaches.

Kamala Harris managed to avoid the media for a whopping 45 days after she stole Joe Biden’s delegates in July.

Harris’s internal polls must be horrific because she went out on a media blitz this week and it has been a total dumpster fire.

Kamala Harris’s interview with the sex podcast “Call Her Daddy” was a total flop and only garnered 470,000 views. In contrast, Trump’s interview with podcaster Theo Von garnered more than 14 million views.

Harris’s interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” was a total disaster. She couldn’t answer basic questions about the border.

Kamala Harris faceplanted on ABC’s “The View” this week when she was asked if she would have done something differently than Biden during the past four years.

Harris’s doom spiral media blitz and battleground visits are not helping. Trump has pulled ahead in Michigan and Wisconsin.

“These polls are not really moving. Despite multiple battleground blitzes, despite the opportunities she has had across media outlets. There is still not a lot of movement from voters who are moving more towards her versus former President Donald Trump,” CNN reported.

“People are nervous. They know the polls are tight. A lot of us are having these flashbacks to 2016 too. We know when it can go the wrong way, and it can still feel fresh,” the Harris campaign source told CNN.

WATCH: