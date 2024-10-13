Chilly Reception for Tim Walz As He Returns to Former High School

by
Tim Walz receives a lukewarm reception at a football game./Image: Video screenshot.

Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz spent the weekend trying to punch his “man-card” with a little football and hunting, regular guy stuff!

It went about as well as expected for someone who has to manufacture aspects of his personality.

On Friday evening, he attended a football game at Mankato West High School in Minnesota, where he taught in the 90’s, for the school’s rivalry game.

Walz and his unpaid media advisors in the mainstream media have tried to elevate his role with the team during his time there, but Walz served as an assistant coach, not the coach that “won the state championship.”

And, although Walz has been Governor of the state since 2019 and is running on the Democrat ticket for the White House, he was unable to garner more than a lukewarm response from what should have been a triumphant return for the hometown guy.

Walz was seen in a lackluster interaction with several players before the game and then “working” a disinterested crowd in the bleachers.

While a few attendees interacted with Walz, most stood by silently.

When his name was announced over the loudspeaker, tepid cheers were heard.

Jeremy Munson showed a special greeting he had for Walz during events in Mankato.

Walz’s  “regular guy” weekend tour did not go as planned.

No hero’s welcome at the game, and a hunting jaunt left him looking more like Elmer Fudd.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.