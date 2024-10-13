Chilly Reception for Tim Walz As He Returns to Former High School

Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz spent the weekend trying to punch his “man-card” with a little football and hunting, regular guy stuff!

It went about as well as expected for someone who has to manufacture aspects of his personality.

On Friday evening, he attended a football game at Mankato West High School in Minnesota, where he taught in the 90’s, for the school’s rivalry game.

Walz and his unpaid media advisors in the mainstream media have tried to elevate his role with the team during his time there, but Walz served as an assistant coach, not the coach that “won the state championship.”

And, although Walz has been Governor of the state since 2019 and is running on the Democrat ticket for the White House, he was unable to garner more than a lukewarm response from what should have been a triumphant return for the hometown guy.

Walz was seen in a lackluster interaction with several players before the game and then “working” a disinterested crowd in the bleachers.

Gov. Tim Walz, vice presidential candidate, speaks to players at Mankato West High School, where he was once a geography teacher and assistant football coach. Walz is in town for the annual cross city rivalry game and as part of campaigning. pic.twitter.com/JF3IVHe0QV — J.p. Lawrence (@JpLawrence3) October 11, 2024

While a few attendees interacted with Walz, most stood by silently.

RIVALRY GAME: We are less than 5 minutes away from the annual Mankato West vs. East game. In the crowd tonight , Scarlets’ own @Tim_Walz pic.twitter.com/suFodIwXeL — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) October 12, 2024

When his name was announced over the loudspeaker, tepid cheers were heard.

What do you think? Tampon Tim Walz appearance prompts protests and silent treatment at high school football game: ‘Getting desperate’: Minnesota governor Tampon Tim Walz waltzed onto the bleachers at Mankato West High School on Friday night to watch a… https://t.co/X1dHWCoiIS pic.twitter.com/q8tKxsnplm — NahBabyNah #Trump (@NahBabyNah) October 13, 2024

Jeremy Munson showed a special greeting he had for Walz during events in Mankato.

Photos from tonight’s aerial billboard over Mankato during Tim Walz’s campaign stop. It was impressive to watch the pilot circle around and snag the line from the ground. https://t.co/MwpplnB9Rb pic.twitter.com/eobCoznMC4 — Jeremy Munson (@jeremymunson) October 12, 2024

Walz’s “regular guy” weekend tour did not go as planned.

No hero’s welcome at the game, and a hunting jaunt left him looking more like Elmer Fudd.