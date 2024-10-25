Childish Liberals Install Statue of ‘Giant Bronze Poop’ Sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s Desk in DC

Childish liberals have installed a statue of a “giant bronze poop” sitting on “Nancy Pelosi’s desk” on the National Mall to “honor” January 6 protesters.

The turd-shaped statue will remain on display until October 30 with approval from the National Park Service.

NEW: New art installation outside the Capitol building “honoring” Jan. 6 insurrectionists for pooping all over the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/V7FPAmi3CN — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 24, 2024

I’m reporting live from the new January 6th Poop Monument near the U.S. Capitol. It is definitely poop shaped. pic.twitter.com/fyVzvsYdn6 — Claire Schnatterbeck (@claire_e_beck) October 24, 2024

A faux-stone base features a plaque that states the following:

“This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021 to loot, urinate, and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election.”

The plaque continues, “President Trump honors these heroes of January 6 as ‘unbelievable patriots’ and ‘warriors.’ This monument stands as a testament to their daring sacrifice and legacy.”

The plaque does not feature an artist’s name or who commissioned it.

A group called Civic Crafted LLC. had applied for a permit to display the crap statue, which is referred to as “The Resolute Desk.”

A statue of poop on Pelosi’s desk has been installed in front of the Capitol Building in honor of the Jan. 6 riots. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7LCiAS51TG — Matt Reilly (@mattreillyblog) October 25, 2024

“This desk represents the heart of democracy, where decisions are made, voices are heard, and the future is shaped,” the statue’s permit states.

“More than just a place for work, it is a testament to the ideals of transparency, accountability, and representation. Here, the power of the people finds its expression through the diligent efforts of those who serve the public good. When rioters broke in to destroy these ideals, this desk stands firm, so too must the principles of equality, justice, and freedom that it represents.”

The Mirror reports, “According to the permit, there will be another sculpture, Tiki Torch, showing a hand rising up from a pool while holding the object scheduled to go up. The newest installation is reportedly set to be unveiled at 7am on October 28 at Freedom Plaza, on Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Capitol and the White House.”