BREAKING: Dockworkers Strike Ends as Workers Reach Deal





The dockworkers’ strike ended on Thursday as workers reached a deal on wages.

“The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. have reached a tentative agreement on wages and have agreed to extend the Master Contract until January 15, 2025 to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues,” The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance said in a joint statement.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), representing workers at 36 ports from Maine to Texas, made in clear earlier this week that the strike was not only about wages but also about job protection in the face of creeping automation.

The strike began early Tuesday morning as the contract between the ILA and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) expired without a resolution.

45,000 dockworkers went on strike which prompted panic buying at Costco.

“ILU wages will increase 61.5% over six years under the tentative agreement, sources told CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco. A central conflict over port automation is still under negotiation,” CNBC reported.

Excerpt from CNBC: