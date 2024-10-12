California’s Bay Area Issues Limited Mask Mandate

California’s Bay Area has reissued a limited mask mandate as COVID-19 and flu cases are rising.

The San Fransisco Chronicle reported that the limited mask mandate would require masks to be worn in skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.

The Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa issued the mandate.

The mandate will officially go into effect on November 1 and last through March 2025.

You won’t believe this (maybe you will), but mask mandates are back in certain counties in California. This takes affect Nov 1 – Spring, 2025. How do they continue to get away with this? Because people comply. pic.twitter.com/vrfvR1YTUW — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 11, 2024

Per KTVU:

California is bringing back mask mandates but I clearly remember Gavin Newsom lecturing people about women’s right to do what they want with their bodies. pic.twitter.com/k6L7w7O7jI — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) October 11, 2024

In response to the mask mandate, congressman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, stated, “America’s leading masker of 2-year-olds, Xavier Becerra, is plotting a run for governor. We must elect the right people to assure history doesn’t repeat itself.”