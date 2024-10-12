California’s Bay Area Issues Limited Mask Mandate

California’s Bay Area has reissued a limited mask mandate as COVID-19 and flu cases are rising.

The San Fransisco Chronicle reported that the limited mask mandate would require masks to be worn in skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.

The Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa issued the mandate.

The mandate will officially go into effect on November 1 and last through March 2025.

Per KTVU:

Mask mandates are returning to health care settings in several Bay Area counties as an increase in COVID-19 cases overlaps with the cold and flu season.

The local health orders require masks to be worn in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other healthcare facilities. The story was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa counties have reinstated the mask requirements.

The mandates become effective Nov. 1 and will continue through the end of March or April 2025.

In response to the mask mandate, congressman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, stated, “America’s leading masker of 2-year-olds, Xavier Becerra, is plotting a run for governor. We must elect the right people to assure history doesn’t repeat itself.”

Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

