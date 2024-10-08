Evacuation Panic Causes Major Traffic Jams and Fuel Shortages in Florida as Hurricane Milton Eyes Landfall

Highways leading out of Florida are jammed for miles as residents evacuate the Sunshine State before Hurricane Milton lands this week.

Since Hurricane Milton was upgraded to a Category 5 storm, millions of residents have packed up their things to exit the state, only to be met with gridlock traffic.

Hillsborough County in the Tampa Bay Area has ordered evacuations among its residents.

Hillsborough County Fire Chief Jason Dougherty, while ordering residents to evacuate, gave an eerie warning, “If you remain there, you could die. My men and women could die trying to rescue you. They are heroes, but please do not put them in that situation. Help them by leaving zones A and B today.”

WATCH:

Please be advised that I-75 between Morris Bridge and Bruce B Downs is experiencing significant backups. I-275 northbound heading into Pasco County is also seeing heavy traffic, with significant slowdowns starting at 275 and Livingston Avenue. We… pic.twitter.com/1KpLXXUK5h — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 7, 2024

#BREAKING

Thousands remain stranded in Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches. Evacuation orders have led to highway gridlock, and numerous gas stations have run out of fuel. pic.twitter.com/J4piBewNv7 — .aspendos (@aspendos_1789) October 8, 2024

Per The New York Post:

As residents evacuated from the state, many stores in the Tampa area were left barren.

LOOK:

Went inside this #Tampa Walmart. The produce and frozen food shelves are empty. An employee told us they put everything in trailers ahead of Hurricane #Milton so it wouldn’t go bad. She said they didn’t do that during Hurricane #Helene and ended up losing a lot, @nbc6. pic.twitter.com/GSD2ozvSkd — Niko Clemmons (@NBCNiko) October 8, 2024

Fuel shortages have also been reported as residents are fleeing the Sunshine State.

CNN reported that over 1,000 fuel stations have run out of fuel.