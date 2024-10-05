Buses Spotted at Kamala Harris’s Flint, Michigan Rally (VIDEO)

Everything about Kamala Harris is fake, fake, fake.

Kamala Harris held a campaign rally in Flint, Michigan on Friday.

As usual, she had to bus in supporters.

BUSES have been spotted at the Flint, Michigan Kamala rally. They tried to hide them, but we found them. Paid support, bussing and entertainers are the only ways Kamala can draw a crowd. pic.twitter.com/ofn2JNAcXl — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 4, 2024

MLive also briefly caught the buses as they panned the crowd of people waiting to get into the event.

Michiganders were reportedly offered $200 to support Kamala Harris and attend an event.

A follower sent me a screenshot of a text message they received, offering $200 to support Kamala Harris and attend an event. There’s nothing illegal about this, but I want people to be aware that this is happening. I have reached out to this organization, but they have not yet… pic.twitter.com/n2u59LKWbf — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) October 4, 2024

Kamala Harris fell apart when the teleprompter malfunctioned during her Flint campaign event.

This is why Kamala Harris has to pay people and bus them to her events.

NEW: Vice President Kamala Harris completely falls apart when the teleprompter briefly goes out at her Flint, Michigan rally. You can tell the exact moment the teleprompter goes out as Kamala stands awkwardly on stage. Kamala is a puppet. pic.twitter.com/Wj75oTRU6o — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 4, 2024

Kamala Harris last month had to bus supporters to her campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

At least a dozen yellow buses full of people from Massachusetts arrived at Harris’s New Hampshire rally.

What could these 12 buses possibly be doing leaving Kamala's event in New Hampshire? pic.twitter.com/ua4kuUBrkt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2024

Harris also had to bus in supporters to her Savannah rally held at the Enmarket Arena last month.

Kamala struggled to drum up local support since a famous singer wasn’t available to perform in Savannah.