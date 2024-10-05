Buses Spotted at Kamala Harris’s Flint, Michigan Rally (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris bused in supporters to Flint, Michigan rally

Everything about Kamala Harris is fake, fake, fake.

Kamala Harris held a campaign rally in Flint, Michigan on Friday.

As usual, she had to bus in supporters.

MLive also briefly caught the buses as they panned the crowd of people waiting to get into the event.

Michiganders were reportedly offered $200 to support Kamala Harris and attend an event.

Kamala Harris fell apart when the teleprompter malfunctioned during her Flint campaign event.

This is why Kamala Harris has to pay people and bus them to her events.

Kamala Harris last month had to bus supporters to her campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

At least a dozen yellow buses full of people from Massachusetts arrived at Harris’s New Hampshire rally.

Harris also had to bus in supporters to her Savannah rally held at the Enmarket Arena last month.

Kamala struggled to drum up local support since a famous singer wasn’t available to perform in Savannah.

