Kamala Harris Buses People in From Up to Four Hours Away to Get Supporters to Her Rally in Savannah, Georgia (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris bused people to her Savannah campaign event

Kamala Harris and her Stolen Valor running mate Tim Walz spoke at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia on the final day of their bus tour.

Harris had to bus in supporters to her Savannah rally held at the Enmarket Arena.

Kamala struggled to drum up local support since a famous singer wasn’t available to perform in Savannah Thursday night.

She resorted to busing in support.

Some people were bused in from four hours away.

“I was in Atlanta and I heard that the VP was gonna be in Savannah, so I decided to just kind of beeline over here and check it out,” one man said.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris mustered a fake accent during her campaign event.

“An I will tell you. When we get dis done togetha my fren…” Harris said.

Why does she always do this?

WATCH:

The Harris campaign had to use black curtains to block cameras from documenting all of the empty seats.

And this is after Kamala Harris bused people in from deep blue Atlanta!

WATCH:

