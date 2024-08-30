Kamala Harris Buses People in From Up to Four Hours Away to Get Supporters to Her Rally in Savannah, Georgia (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and her Stolen Valor running mate Tim Walz spoke at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia on the final day of their bus tour.

The energy is high at @enmarketarena for @KamalaHarris rally today in Savannah, GA. Doors opened at 1 p.m and hundreds of people have already claimed their spots. Harris is expected to speak around 5 p.m. @WJCLNews pic.twitter.com/m6Cc1BW1po — Tia Maggio (@TiaMaggioTV) August 29, 2024

Harris had to bus in supporters to her Savannah rally held at the Enmarket Arena.

Kamala struggled to drum up local support since a famous singer wasn’t available to perform in Savannah Thursday night.

She resorted to busing in support.

Some people were bused in from four hours away.

“I was in Atlanta and I heard that the VP was gonna be in Savannah, so I decided to just kind of beeline over here and check it out,” one man said.

WATCH:

When there are no music stars available, Kamala Harris turns to bussing supporters into her rallies. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/Subzq92TlL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

Kamala Harris mustered a fake accent during her campaign event.

“An I will tell you. When we get dis done togetha my fren…” Harris said.

Why does she always do this?

WATCH:

JUST IN: Kamala Harris brings out her accent again, this time in Savannah, Georgia during a campaign event. "An I will tell you. When we get dis done togetha my fren…" This is becoming a common trend for Harris who has brought out her accent multiple times now. "Hold on…… pic.twitter.com/vrRL1WloUk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2024

The Harris campaign had to use black curtains to block cameras from documenting all of the empty seats.

And this is after Kamala Harris bused people in from deep blue Atlanta!

WATCH: