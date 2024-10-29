BREAKING: War Room Host Steve Bannon Released from Prison

by

Steve Bannon is FREE!

War Room reporter Jayne Zirkle posted this moments ago.

Steve’s daughter Maureen greeted him this morning upon his release!

Credit: Getty Images

War Room host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has been released from prison.

Bannon, 70, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, early Tuesday morning.

The wildly popular political firebrand served four months behind bars for contempt of Congress after refusing to testify before the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol protest.

Bannon was widely considered to be a political prisoner.

War Room co-host Natalie Winters confirmed his release in a post on X shortly after 6 a.m. EST.

“Steve Bannon is a Free Man,” Winters wrote.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in a post on X, “Steve Bannon has been released from prison earlier this morning! Welcome back Steve!! Let’s win this election and defeat these communists!!”

Bannon is expected to hold a press conference in Manhattan later in the day. He is also expected to pick up the microphone and return to his show.

Unfortunately, this is not the end of his legal troubles. In December, Bannon will go on trial in New York over his efforts to privately fund a wall along the southern border. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.