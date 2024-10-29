BREAKING: War Room Host Steve Bannon Released from Prison

Steve Bannon is FREE!

War Room reporter Jayne Zirkle posted this moments ago.

Steve’s daughter Maureen greeted him this morning upon his release!

War Room host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has been released from prison.

Bannon, 70, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, early Tuesday morning.

The wildly popular political firebrand served four months behind bars for contempt of Congress after refusing to testify before the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol protest.

Bannon was widely considered to be a political prisoner.

War Room co-host Natalie Winters confirmed his release in a post on X shortly after 6 a.m. EST.

“Steve Bannon is a Free Man,” Winters wrote.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in a post on X, “Steve Bannon has been released from prison earlier this morning! Welcome back Steve!! Let’s win this election and defeat these communists!!”

Steve Bannon has been released from prison earlier this morning! Welcome back Steve!!

Bannon is expected to hold a press conference in Manhattan later in the day. He is also expected to pick up the microphone and return to his show.

BREAKING: STEVE BANNON RELEASED FROM PRISON According to officials, he was released today, emerging just a week before the Election Day. Bannon was met early this morning by his daughter Maureen. He is expected to host his radio program later today. Source: CNN pic.twitter.com/bd3qCQIVGH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 29, 2024

Unfortunately, this is not the end of his legal troubles. In December, Bannon will go on trial in New York over his efforts to privately fund a wall along the southern border. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.