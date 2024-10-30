BREAKING: Supreme Court Allows Virginia to Remove 1,600 Alleged Noncitizens from Voter Rolls – Three Liberal Justices Dissent

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the way for Virginia to remove 1,600 individuals from its voter rolls ahead of Election Day, overturning a previous lower court decision that had blocked the effort.

Recall that a federal judge has ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,600 individuals to the state’s voter rolls last week, just weeks before the upcoming election.

This decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles — nominated by Joe Biden — raises serious concerns about election integrity and the potential for voter fraud in the Commonwealth.

Biden’s Gestapo Justice Department initiated this lawsuit, claiming that Virginia’s voter roll maintenance efforts allegedly violated the National Voter Registration Act’s “Quiet Period Provision,” which restricts systematic removal efforts within 90 days of an election.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke defended the DOJ’s actions, insisting that last-minute removal efforts risk disenfranchising voters.

On Wednesday morning the Supreme Court ruled that Virginia will be allowed to remove the 1,600 suspected noncitizens from its voter rolls.

The three liberal justices dissented in the common sense opinion. Evidently the want US elections to be open to the world. This should automatically disqualify them from sitting on the nation’s highest court.

