BREAKING – SHE’S FINISHED! New House Report Finds Kamala Harris Let In at Least 1.7 Million Potential National Security Threats Across the Open Border… And 13,000 Killers!

A new report by the House Judiciary Committee found that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden let in at least 1.7 MILLION potential national security threats into the country through the open southern border.

From the report:

Since January 2021, millions of illegal aliens have taken advantage of President Joe Biden and “border czar” Vice President Kamala Harris’s open-borders policies to enter the United States. In just over three-and-a-half years, the Biden-Harris Administration has welcomed into the country 7.6 million illegal aliens, including at least 1.9 million known illegal alien “gotaways.” Among those largely unvetted aliens are at least 382 illegal aliens on the U.S. government’s terrorist watchlist who have been encountered by Border Patrol along the southwest border since January 2021, with 100 watchlisted alien encounters so far in fiscal year 2024. The terrorist threat to the United States has skyrocketed due to the Biden-Harris Administration’s dangerous open-borders policies. As just one example, “of the more than 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist who were encountered by Border Patrol at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023.

Here is the full report:

Last week ICE released a shocking report on the illegal alien killers and sex abusers released into the US. According to the report from the Deputy Director of ICE Patrick Lechleitner sent to Congressman Tony Gonzalez, over 662,000 illegal immigrants with criminal histories are currently on ICE’s national docket. Of that staggering number, over 13,000 illegal immigrants have been convicted of homicide, and more than 15,000 have been convicted of sexual assault.

The US Department of Homeland Security, under the direction of Director Alejandro Mayorkas did not assess the risks associated with releasing millions of noncitizens without identification into the United States and allowing them to travel on domestic flights.

Since Joe Biden opened the US southern border on his first day in office, more than 10 million illegal aliens have entered into the United States. Another 1.2 million inadmissable aliens were flown into the country at ports of entry through the Biden-Harris CBP One policy.

There is no country in history that has welcomed such a massive invasion of criminal aliens through their borders on purpose.

The United States will NEVER be the same again.

It will take decades for America to work through all of the destruction the Biden regime did to this country.

Kamala Harris should be facing a courtroom and not a promotion.

