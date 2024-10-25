BREAKING: Israel Begins Strikes on Iran, Blasts Reported in Tehran (VIDEO)

Israel began retaliatory strikes on Iran on Saturday morning.

Strikes were heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran just after 2 a.m. local time.

In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking… pic.twitter.com/OcHUy7nQvN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 25, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they are conducting “precise strikes on military targets” and released the following statement on social media:

In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized.

The statement concluded by saying they will “do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.”

BREAKING: First picture of Israel’s airstrikes against Iran pic.twitter.com/50g4ENI4cH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 25, 2024

Israel hits inside Tehran/Iran right now.

It started. pic.twitter.com/I4yrwIFTcE — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) October 25, 2024

BREAKING: *NYT Reports Israeli Attack on Iran Underway* The New York Times has reported that Israel has launched a strike on Iranian targets, escalating tensions in the region. pic.twitter.com/NnQKV1Capx — Agentis GeoP ☦️ (@AgentisGeop) October 25, 2024

The Jerusalem Post reports:

Five explosions were reported heard across Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj early on Saturday morning, according to Iranian media, in what is alleged to be the beginning of an Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran. Reports of explosions at the Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital were also received. Arab media reported that Israel attacked the location of the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Iran.

Additional explosions are being reported in Syria and Iraq.

BREAKING: Israel has launched an attack on Iran. pic.twitter.com/I577kLuHK0 — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) October 25, 2024

A fire was also reported on Friday at an Iranian Defense Ministry location in Tehran.

Hours before the strike, it was reported by Newsweek that Israel would attack Iran’s nuclear operation — though it is not confirmed that is what happened.

Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month. Nobody was hurt or killed in the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that there would be a response.

The strikes are ongoing and The Gateway Pundit will provide updates as the situation unfolds.