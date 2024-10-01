BREAKING: Iran Launches Over 100 Missiles at Israel—Missiles Reportedly Getting Through Israel’s Iron Dome… Simultaneous Terror Attack Inside Israel Leaves 3 People Reportedly Dead, 7 Injured [VIDEO]

Earlier today, the New York Times warned of an imminent attack on Israel by Iran, saying the United States has instructed all of its citizens in Israel to shelter in place.

Air raid sirens could be heard across much of Israel.

Breaking 911 just shared videos on X, reportedly showing missiles being launched into Israel by Iran:

Iran has just released a statement explaining their massive missile attack on Israel:

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Nilforoshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories.”

According to multiple reports, an active shooting was taking place in Tel Aviv at the same time Iran began launching missiles into Israel:

Update Oct 01, 24 01:11pm ET

Israel under attack: Iran launches missiles, gunmen kill 4, injure 7 near Tel Aviv

According to ABC30-Fresno, at least 3 citizens have been killed and 7 injured in the terror attack in Tel Aviv.

According to recent reports on social media, the active shooters (terrorists) in Tel Aviv, Israel have been neutralized:

Another video that has just been shared on X reportedly shows a massive number of missiles being launched into Israel by Iran:

Israel’s Iron Dome has reportedly been activated:

However according to multiple reports, Israel’s Iron Dome has been breached:

Turning Point USA Contributor Graham Allen asks for prayers for Israel as reports are coming in that some of the missiles allegedly launched by Iran are making their way into Israel.

Aaron Boxerman of the New York Times reports that missiles are being fired from Iran:

Missiles fired from Iran have been detected in Israeli territory, IDF confirms. Citizens are urged to follow Home Front Command instructions and move to protected areas immediately when alarms sound. Air defense systems are operational, but alerts may cover large regions due to varying threats.

