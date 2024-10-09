BREAKING BIG: Attorney Harmeet Dhillon Appointed to Head Arizona’s Election Integrity Team

The Trump Campaign, the Republican National Committee (RNC), and the Arizona GOP have joined forces to launch a powerful new Election Integrity team.

Harmeet Dhillon, a seasoned legal heavyweight and staunch defender of conservative values, will lead this new effort in Arizona.

With Democrats relentlessly trying to manipulate the system, this new program is a crucial step in securing Arizona’s elections and ensuring that every legal vote is counted properly.

Trump Campaign Managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita and RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump released the following statement:

“We are proud to announce President Trump’s appointment of Harmeet Dhillon as our new legal counsel in Arizona. She will spearhead critical legal battles, stop the many attacks on the integrity of our elections, and lead our winning election integrity team to Protect the Vote. Election Integrity is the top priority for President Trump, his campaign, and the RNC, and with a fair and secure election Arizona will send President Trump back to the White House. Harmeet is an unmatched force for Election Integrity and will lead the fight, and win, to secure Arizona’s elections – for our country’s most important election.”

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Gina Swoboda also issued a statement, stating, “Arizona is the battleground for this election, and Harmeet is ready to lead the fight. We are committed to an honest and secure election system, that counts every legal vote properly. Arizonans, and Americans, deserve nothing less, and we are full steam ahead in our unprecedented dedication to Election Integrity.”

In a recent social media post, conservative attorney Harmeet Dhillon expressed her excitement about her ongoing legal and campaign duties, signaling her readiness to contribute to key efforts in Arizona.

Honored to serve. I’ve already spoken to most of the movers & shakers in AZ, and I’m heading there shortly after fulfilling another campaign duty in another part of the country. Have laptop, will travel! I look forward to working w/ our AZ legal colleagues already on the ground!”

According to the press release:

Harmeet Dhillon has decades of esteemed leadership in Republican politics and litigation, including defending free speech and freedom of religion, stopping non-citizen voting, fighting for fair election law, and more in high-profile legal battles. Among several leadership positions in the California Republican Party and RNC, she has served as the RNC’s National Committeewoman from California since 2016. She is the managing partner of Dhillon Law Group and a close advisor to President Trump. We have defended Arizona’s elections in numerous cases this cycle, including proof of citizenship requirements, all the way to a victory in the Supreme Court of the United States. In the coming days, the RNC and AZGOP will file new litigation to secure Arizona’s elections, as we are committed to protecting the vote and defending Election Integrity. Arizona’s elections will be secure, and we will send President Trump back to the White House!

The news was celebrated by conservatives, who view Dhillon’s leadership as a strong step toward safeguarding election integrity in Arizona.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Arizona GOP’s only election integrity attorney has resigned, effective Wednesday, three days before ballots get mailed out to voters across the state.

Mail-in ballots get sent on October 9.

The one attorney they had, Kory Langhoffer, resigned on Sunday. According to Laura Loomer, “He resigned because he was unwilling to file a lawsuit over the 218,000 unconfirmed US citizen (illegal aliens) voters that Adrian Fontes, the anti-Trump Democrat Secretary of State in Arizona, has refused to remove from the voter rolls.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, 218,000 voters were registered in Arizona without proving their citizenship due to an alleged glitch in the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division’s system. It is unclear who these voters are and whether they are legal voters because the Democrat Secretary of State will not turn over the list of voters. Still, the RNC has done nothing about this issue.

The Gateway Pundit reported that it took an outside group, backed by America First Legal, to sue the Secretary of State’s office for withholding the list of 218,000 voters.

The RNC has done nothing despite Chairman Michael Whatley’s claims that they are “working very, very hard” to stop the theft.