Boxer and YouTube Sensation Jake Paul Endorses Donald Trump to ‘Save America’ From The Radical Left

The boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul has endorsed Donald Trump for president, saying he is the only man who can “save America” from the radical left.

In a video sent out to his 80 million followers across social media, Paul said that although he could not vote due to his residence in Puerto Rico, he was encouraging people to vote for Donald Trump.

He explained:

Uh, nervous, scared to make this video because of what it means in terms of my career, my life, people coming after me, more accusations, more turmoil, more division, potentially. However, I just want to provide information to the potentially undecided voter, the things that I have seen over the past couple of years that have led me in a certain direction as to who I am supporting in this presidential election.

And most of all, encouraging y’all to actually vote, encouraging y’all to actually do your own research, and to base that research in the truth, not just reckless propaganda or your favorite pop star telling you to vote a certain way and you believing them because you love their song. And with that said, after watching this video, you shouldn’t necessarily just listen to me either.

Do your own research before you go and vote, but I highly, highly, highly encourage you to exercise your right to vote. Because I moved to Puerto Rico in pursuit of becoming a world champion in my boxing career, I have rescinded my right to vote, but that doesn’t mean I can’t present my 80 million large audience with proper facts, numbers, and data to encourage them to vote in the proper direction to quite literally save America.

And I’ll start off with something that bothered me recently was Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian who made a bad joke. Obviously, he’s doing his job, trying to be funny, but him talking smack about Puerto Rico was not funny. And I want to shine a light on the fact that these aren’t Donald Trump’s views. It was a comedian who made a bad joke.Tony, while I love most of your work, Puerto Rico is the most beautiful place on Earth, and the people here are absolutely incredible.

Wars, health, guns, jobs, economy, inflation, border control, freedom of speech, the list goes on and on and on with the number of problems that America currently faces. And I don’t come to you to make this video to create more division.

I believe love is the key to the universe, and that we should all love each other more and more and more. And it saddens me that in the current political state of the world, in America, people can’t have opinions without outrageous backlash.

And I truly believe we can all agree on that things just don’t feel right. America doesn’t feel good. It shows that we are more divided than ever, and I can’t sit back and watch this blasphemy unfold in front of me any longer. What is the problem?

Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years. So if we aren’t happy with the current political state, economic state, environmental state, then who is to blame?

Tim Walz, the vice presidential candidate, has even said this himself. We can’t have four more years of this. Even Tim says there needs to be change, and he’s right. We need to change from Kamala Harris to the Republican candidate Donald Trump.