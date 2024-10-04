BLACKPILLING: France’s Emmanuel Macron Blasts Brussels’ Economic Model, Warns EU ‘Could Die’ in a Couple of Years

Former Rothschild banker and Globalist poster boy, French President Emmanuel Macron put out a display of the purest ‘doom and gloom’ yesterday in Berlin, as he admitted that the EU ‘could die’, and issued a dire warning about the bloc’s economy.

Macron’s dire forecast is not the first, in April he issued pretty much the same sad song:

France24 reported:

“‘Our Europe today is mortal and it can die’, said Macron. ‘It can die and this depends only on our choices’, he noted. ‘We need to build this strategic concept of a credible European defense for ourselves’.”

Macron said an ‘uninhibited’ Russia had no longer any clear limits, while also criticizing the disrespect of global trade rules, calling on the European Union to ‘revise its trade policy’.

Macron’s warning yesterday was given during the Berlin Global Dialogue event, where he said that ‘the EU was over-regulating and under-investing.’

He also noted that both China and the USA outstripped the 27 member-bloc in economic output and investment.

Daily Mail reported:

“Macron said: ‘The EU could die, we are on a verge of a very important moment. Our former model is over – we are over-regulating and under-investing. In the two to three years to come, if we follow our classical agenda we will be out of the market’.

He has called for the member states to continue to pursue the banking union package – which aims to ensure the banking sector in the Eurozone and across the EU is stable, safe and reliable.

His warning comes after a report written by former Italian Prime Minister and former European Central Bank chief, Mario Draghi, issued another damning warning.”

To compete alone with China and the United States, Draghi wrote, the EU needs ‘a far more integrated single market’ and to create pan-European businesses that have the required global scale.

For his part, Macron is also proposing that Europeans gain more independence from the US in the defense sphere, right as they do that economically.

He has been warning that the EU should not ‘become a vassal of the US’ when it comes to security.

“This follows claims from the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he would allows Russia to do ‘whatever the hell they want’ to NATO members who aren’t hitting defense spending targets.”

