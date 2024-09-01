Robbing the Right of an Electoral Victory and Rejecting the Left’s Prime Minister, Globalist Emmanuel Macron is Destroying the French Republic to Remain in Power

Former Rothschild banker and Globalist poster boy, French President Emmanuel Macron has distinguished himself as a political escape artist, capable of enduring countless crisis of his own making while remaining in power.

But nothing compares to what he is pulling at the moment.

With a weak support base 123 seats away from a 289-seat majority, he still has not relinquished power in the Assembly.

Eight weeks after the legislative elections, France is still without a prime minister, while Macron clings to power with a broken cabinet in place.

Unherd reported:

“The largest alliance in the assembly — the Left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) — tried to put forward its own candidate for PM, Lucie Castets. But to much online fury, Macron rejected her this week, provoking accusations that he is mounting a coup. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the radical La France Insoumise (LFI), wants the President impeached, and communist chief Fabien Roussel is calling for massive protests.”

The French constitution does not says that the largest parliamentary faction gets to choose the prime minister – unless it’s large enough to command a majority.

“As for impeaching Macron, that would require a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, which the Left won’t get unless it unites the entire opposition, including its Right-wing enemies. Strikes, marches and riots won’t work either. Macron survived the Gilets Jaunes protests so he’s likely to survive the NFP’s tantrum.”

If France burns yet again, it would give him a pretext to rule by presidential decree.

“On the assumption that he doesn’t capitulate to the Left or, less likely still, do a deal with Marine Le Pen, Macron has only one way forward and that is to continue ruling through an acting prime minister. But the longer that goes on, the more that the acting government looks like a permanent arrangement. With the support of only 166 out of 577 deputies, the accusations of a presidential coup would gain credibility.”

This comes as Le Figaro poll found that 74% of French people do not have confidence that Macron will name a government responsive to their needs.

Le Monde reported:

“France finds itself in an unprecedented and dangerous political situation. [with] the country is once again threatened with deadlock due to the president’s stubborn determination to keep the lead for as long as possible, taking advantage of the relative weakness of those attempting to challenge him.”

His refusal of Nouveau Front Populaire (NFP) alliance’s candidate Lucie Castets as prime minister comes with a justification that the other political forces would have quickly overthrown the new government.

“The hypothesis is plausible, aa However, in the absence of any other obvious possibility, it would have been in the interest of democracy for the president to allow the experiment to unfold instead of trying to assert control at all costs in the hope of preserving his policy for as long as possible, even after it has been outvoted. It is harmful to drag out an outgoing government, which acts as if no change had taken place at the ballot box.”

Macron’s refuses to admit defeat never acting like the clear loser of this election, rejecting the principle of cohabitation.