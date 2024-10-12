Bill Maher Mocks Democrats for Using Tim Walz in Attempt to Connect With Young Black Men (VIDEO)

Liberal talk host Bill Maher said on his show tonight that things are not looking good for the Democrats right now.

He noted the fact that Kamala Harris is struggling with men, including black men, and suggested that it was a little odd for Obama to go to Pennsylvania to scold black men for not supporting Harris.

Then Maher delivered the punchline, which was aimed squarely at Tim Walz.

From the Vigilant FOX on Twitter/X:

A devastated Bill Maher is sad to report that things aren’t “looking that great for the Democrats.” “This is not a good sign.” Maher pointed out that Obama said “no scolding,” and now he’s doing exactly that, lecturing “brothas” to vote for Kamala Harris. “When you have an African American candidate, you probably shouldn’t be having to shore up your support among black men,” Maher lamented.

Here’s the video:

Obama is getting some push back for his scolding of black male voters.

From The Hill:

Obama faces backlash for comments toward Black men Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner argued Obama’s comments “belittled” Black men. “Why are Black men being lectured to? Why are Black men being belittled in ways that no other voting group?” Turner said Thursday night on CNN. She added she has a “lot of love” for Obama, “but for him to single out Black men is wrong, and some of the Black men that I have talked to have their reasons why they want to vote a different way, and even if some of us may not like that, we have to respect it.” “Unless President Barack Obama is gonna go out and lecture every other group of men from other identity groups, my message for Democrats is don’t bring it here to Black men who by and large don’t vote much differently from Black women,” she said. “As a politician, we should be trying to get all voters to vote, and hopefully there are a few good men out there who do care about the stripping away of some of women’s bodily autonomy.”

Obama’s comments showed just how panicked the Democrats are right now.