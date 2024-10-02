A Warning to Mankind… Elon Musk Warns the Future of Civilization Depends on a Trump Victory – Kamala Could be Disastrous

Elon Musk retweeted a warning on the 2024 election on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, his DogeDesigner X account tweeted out this serious election warning.

DogeDesigner: “The election isn’t just about America—it’s about the future of civilization itself. A Kamala Harris win could be disastrous for civilization.”

On Tuesday afternoon Elon Musk retweeted DogeDesigner and added this response, “That is my strong belief.”

That is my strong belief https://t.co/1diVPxeHT9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2024

Elon Musk made similar remarks when he purchased Twitter back in 2022.

Elon Musk: It’s important for the function of democracy. It’s important for the function of the United States as a free country among many other countries. And to help, actually to help freedom in the world more importantly than the US. And so, I think it’s, the situational risk is decreased if Twitter the more we can increase the trust of Twitter as a public platform… This is not a way to make money. I think this is, my strong intuitive sense is to have a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important for the future of civilization.

Elon Musk also told President Trump that he was endorsing the former president because we are at a crossroads in civilization.

Elon’s comments were just beautiful: “I think we’re at a fork in the road of civilization’s destiny, and I think we need to take the right path, and I think you’re the right path. I think that’s what it comes down to.”

Elon Musk, one of the greatest thinkers of our time, understands that without the freedom to express ideas civilization will not last into the next century. We've seen the scenario repeated throughout history of a people stifled and silenced by authoritarian leaders. We know where this leads. As Robert Kennedy Jr. says, throughout history the people censoring speech were never the good guys.

It is interesting also that Elon Musk understands that George Soros's actions threaten civilization.