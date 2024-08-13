AMAZING! Elon Musk to Trump: “We’re at a Fork in the Road of Destiny of Civilization. I Think We Need to Take the Right Path, and I Think You’re the Right Path” (AUDIO)

Former President Donald Trump held an interview with tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk for a “major interview” on Monday.

The interview was a groundbreaking conversation between two of the most influential figures of our time.

This was an amazing exchange. President Trump shared his reflections on his motivations for running for office, despite the personal toll it has taken on him.

“I hope everybody’s going to vote for Trump, and we’re going to get this country straight,” he urged, acknowledging the personal sacrifices he made to serve the nation. “I didn’t need this. I’m like, I didn’t need this. I had a very nice life. I didn’t need to go through court systems and go through all the other stuff and run at the same time.”

Despite these challenges, Trump emphasized the importance of his mission. He said if he had to do it all over again, he would because “this is so much more important than me or my life. We’re going to save our country.”

Elon’s final comments were just beautiful: “I think we’re at a fork in the road of civilization’s destiny, and I think we need to take the right path, and I think you’re the right path. I think that’s what it comes down to.”

Here is a partial transcript:

President Trump: I hope everybody’s going to vote for Trump, and we’re going to get this country straight. I didn’t need this. I’m like, I didn’t need this. I had a very nice life. I didn’t need to go through court systems and go through all the other stuff and run at the same time… I had to go through fake trials with, in some cases, corrupt judges, totally corrupt judges. I didn’t need it. I had a nice life… But I felt it was important. If I had to do it over again, you probably think I’m crazy for doing it, actually, but if I had to do it over again, I would have done it over again because this is so much more important than me or my life. We’re going to save this country. This country is going down, and these people are bad people that we’re running against, and they’re liars. They make statements. They do things that are so bad. They say they’re going to make a strong border. Elon Musk: My values, I’m just saying to people out there, the things I think are important for the future is like, we’ve got to have safe cities, we’ve got to have secure borders, we’ve got to have sensible spending, and we’ve got to have deregulation. We can have a prosperous future. Then we want to have some exciting moonshot projects that people can get fired up about. That’s the future I’m looking for. I’m pro-environment, but I’m not against… I don’t think we should vilify the oil and gas industry because They’re keeping civilization going right now. But I do think we want to move a reasonable speed towards a sustainable energy economy. Those are my values. That’s why I’m supporting you for president… President Trump: I think we’re going to really turn things around fast. We have no choice, otherwise, we’re not going to have a country. I really appreciate this. To me, it’s been a lot of fun being with you. You’re an amazing guy. You’ve done an incredible and a great inspiration to people, a great inspiration. I hope you keep going and just continue to do well. We’re going to have a big election coming up. I think November 5th will be the most important day in the history of our country. I think that election will be the most important election, and I think it’ll end up being maybe the most important day in the history of our country, because if we don’t win, I just feel so sorry for everybody. Elon Musk: No, I think we’re at a fork in the road of destiny of civilization, and I think we need to take the right path, and I think you’re the right path. I think that’s what it comes down to.

This was an incredible interview. President Trump and Elon Musk broke the internet.