Russians Launch a MASSIVE Air Strike Against Ukraine’s Energy Facilities – Power and Water Outages Recorded All Over the Country (VIDEOS)

The early morning brought one of the heaviest air strikes in months against all regions of Ukraine, leading to emergency power outages have been introduced throughout the country.

Almost no air defense work was recorded, leading to speculation that resources had been pulled to the border of the Kursk region.

In the capital, Kiev, the power began after a series of explosions, with as much as a dozen explosions heard in the city.

Footage of the attack on the Kiev hydroelectric power station has arisen, with the fire is still not extinguished.

One of the targets of the Russian missile/drone strike today was the #Hydroelectric plant in #Kyiv which sustained severe damage. The off-course missile seen before actually landed in the Kyiv reservoir. Geolocation: 50.588256, 30.512125 pic.twitter.com/C8O6wigoL2 — OSINT (Uri Kikaski) (@UKikaski) August 26, 2024

The strike targeted electrical substations in the Kiev, Vinnytsa, Zhitomir, Khmelnytskyi, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Nikolaev, Kirovograd and Odessa regions.

Telegram channels: “Gas compressor stations in Lvov, Ivano-Frankovsk and Kharkov regions were affected. They ensure the operation of the gas transportation system of Ukraine.

The strikes were carried out on storage sites for aviation weapons transferred to Kiev by the West, at airfields in the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions.”

Watch: missiles over Kiev.

⚡️Ukrainian citizens are showing how successful NATO’s unstoppable air defense has been over Kiev pic.twitter.com/Silf8zx695 — SIMPLICIUS Ѱ (@simpatico771) August 26, 2024

“As a result, there are interruptions in the power supply, and the railway transportation of weapons and ammunition to the line of combat contact has been disrupted.”

Watch: Over 100 drones and 60 missiles of various types were launched at Ukraine

Over 100 drones and 60 missiles of various types were launched at Ukraine in the few hours of the morning of 26 August. In the video, most likely Odessa which was rocked by numerous explosions this morning. pic.twitter.com/2Y7ZDu32L6 — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) August 26, 2024

Russian Defense Ministry: “The Russian armed forces launched a massive strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities that power its military-industrial complex. All designated targets were hit.

In addition, stores of aircraft weapons transferred by Western countries to Ukraine at airfields in the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions have been attacked.”

Watch: a row of supersonic missiles above Ukraine.

⚡️‼️A row of Kh-101s march to target in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/FXzf5wfRsX — SIMPLICIUS Ѱ (@simpatico771) August 26, 2024

Watch: Russian military bloggers report that F16 in Ivano Frankovsk were targeted.