Russians Launch a MASSIVE Air Strike Against Ukraine’s Energy Facilities – Power and Water Outages Recorded All Over the Country (VIDEOS)

by

The early morning brought one of the heaviest air strikes in months against all regions of Ukraine, leading to emergency power outages have been introduced throughout the country.

Almost no air defense work was recorded, leading to speculation that resources had been pulled to the border of the Kursk region.

In the capital, Kiev, the power began after a series of explosions, with as much as a dozen explosions heard in the city.

Footage of the attack on the Kiev hydroelectric power station has arisen, with the fire is still not extinguished.

The strike targeted electrical substations in the Kiev, Vinnytsa, Zhitomir, Khmelnytskyi, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Nikolaev, Kirovograd and Odessa regions.

Telegram channels: “Gas compressor stations in Lvov, Ivano-Frankovsk and Kharkov regions were affected. They ensure the operation of the gas transportation system of Ukraine.

The strikes were carried out on storage sites for aviation weapons transferred to Kiev by the West, at airfields in the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions.”

Watch: missiles over Kiev.

As a result, there are interruptions in the power supply, and the railway transportation of weapons and ammunition to the line of combat contact has been disrupted.”

Watch: Over 100 drones and 60 missiles of various types were launched at Ukraine 

Russian Defense Ministry: “The Russian armed forces launched a massive strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities that power its military-industrial complex. All designated targets were hit.

In addition, stores of aircraft weapons transferred by Western countries to Ukraine at airfields in the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions have been attacked.”

Watch: a row of supersonic missiles above Ukraine.

Kiev underground:

 

Watch: Russian military bloggers report that F16 in Ivano Frankovsk were targeted.

 

 

 

Photo of author
Paul Serran
Paul Serran is a Brazilian writer and musician, completing his first year as a contributor to The Gateway Pundit. He has written books, articles, TV programs, documentaries, plays. He joined the 'Information war' in 2017 and started writing for an international - predominantly American - audience. Unbanned in X | Truth Social | Telegram Channel

You can email Paul Serran here, and read more of Paul Serran's articles here.

 