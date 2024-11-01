Barack Obama Responds to Daughter Malia Ditching Last Name

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Barack Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia, has ditched her Obama surname as she begins a career in Hollywood.

Malia Obama’s last name change was first revealed in her new film project, “The Heart,” in which she was credited as Malia Ann instead of Malia Obama.

The oldest daughter of Obama reportedly dropped her last name in film projects to distance herself from her famous parents.

Barrack Obama has now responded to his daughter ditching her last name.

In a recent appearance on the “Pivot” podcast, Obama shared, “Her first film went to Sundance and all these fancy film festivals, and she didn’t use ‘Obama’ as a director on the credits.”

The 44th President added, “I mean, they’re very sensitive about this stuff. They’re very stubborn about it.”

NEW…..Former President Barack Obama recently opened up about his daughter Malia’s choice to not use her last name professionally. Malia, decided to go by “Malia Ann” for her latest short film, “The Heart,” which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Obama expressed his… pic.twitter.com/LFx5jKDxBm — Malachi Maxey (@malachimaxeyusa) October 31, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Barack Obama got candid on his daughter Malia dropping her last name in a professional setting. After the 26-year-old tried to distance herself from her famous moniker for her directorial debut, the former president, 63, said he warned her that doing so wouldn’t hide her connection to her parents. “Her first film went to Sundance and all these fancy film festivals and she didn’t use ‘Obama’ as a director on the credits,” Barack said during Tuesday’s episode of the “Pivot” podcast. “I was all like, ‘You do know they’ll know who you are.’ ”

Malia Obama got her start in Hollywood after working as an intern for a disgraced producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

