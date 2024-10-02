Yikes… Tim Walz Questioned about Being Friends with School Shooters at Breakfast – Ignores Question (VIDEO)

When you know you lost the debate…

On Wednesday morning reporters caught up with Tim Walz and his wife who were out grabbing breakfast.

The reporters asked Tampon Tim what he meant when he told Americans that he is friends with school shooters.

Ouch.

Walz ignored the question.

Via Midnight Rider.



In case you missed it – Walz spoke about his friendships with school shooters last night during the debate.

Tampon Tim told Americans on Tuesday, “I’ve become friends with school shooters.”

Tim Walz: "I've become friends with school shooters" pic.twitter.com/p2FIoOkj8J — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 2, 2024

Andrew Pollack, the father of a school shooting victim at Parkland High School, weighed in on Walz’s comments.

Andrew Pollack: “My daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting. It’s absolutely abhorrent that Tim Walz has befriended school shooters. Disqualifying.”

My daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting. It’s absolutely abhorrent that Tim Walz has befriended school shooters. Disqualifying. https://t.co/Q0tkhmHFAi — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) October 2, 2024

The guy is more dangerous than we imagined.