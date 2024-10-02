Yikes… Tim Walz Questioned about Being Friends with School Shooters at Breakfast – Ignores Question (VIDEO)

by
Tim Walz is asked about his friendships with school shooters at breakfast following the debate.

When you know you lost the debate…

On Wednesday morning reporters caught up with Tim Walz and his wife who were out grabbing breakfast.

The reporters asked Tampon Tim what he meant when he told Americans that he is friends with school shooters.

Ouch.

Walz ignored the question.

Via Midnight Rider.

In case you missed it – Walz spoke about his friendships with school shooters last night during the debate.

Tim Walz says he’s friends with school shooters. Wow!

Tampon Tim told Americans on Tuesday, “I’ve become friends with school shooters.”

Andrew Pollack, the father of a school shooting victim at Parkland High School, weighed in on Walz’s comments.

Andrew Pollack: “My daughter was killed in the Parkland school shooting. It’s absolutely abhorrent that Tim Walz has befriended school shooters. Disqualifying.”

The guy is more dangerous than we imagined.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 