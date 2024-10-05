Army Green Beret Forced Out of Military Over Biden-Harris Vaccine Mandate Asks President Trump About DOD Accountability

During a townhall with President Trump in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Friday night, former Green Beret John asked the questions that every military member who was forced out over the vaccine mandate wants to know.

How can the military be repared from the damage done to it by the Biden-Harris administration and how will military leaders be held accountable?

John: Good evening, Mr. President. I’m John Frankman. I was a Special Forces Green Bray who was forced out of the military because of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

President Trump: That’s good stuff, right? That’s good. That’s good.

John: The Biden-Harris DOD COVID-19 vaccine mandate was very damaging to the military. It forced thousands of service members out, and thousands do not want to join now.

The Biden-Harris DOD has the lowest recruiting in modern history, and now they’re pushing more woke training. So how do you plan to repair the military from the damage that was done and hold military leaders accountable?

President Trump: So I want to have them come back into the military with pay. And they’ve been talking about that, but it never happened. They never did what they said they were going to do.

They should have never been a mandate. That should have never happened. You should have been given choice, as we say. We want choice in education, and we want a choice there, too. And that should have never happened. And we’ve lost some of our best people in the military, too. Did you leave? Did you leave? Did you ever take the vaccine?

John: I never did, sir.

President Trump: So you wanted choice, yeah. Would you go back in if they were able to?

John: As long as there’s accountability, potentially.

President Trump: No, there would be accountability. It’s right.

They’re going to fire their asses.

We don’t want to lose this guy. He’s central casting. We want to get him back in. Yeah, we’re going to take care of it. I hope you do come back, or I hope you do very well outside, to be honest. Wherever you are, I just want you to do well. But we’re going to get a lot of people coming back.

They should have never had the mandate. The mandate was a big mistake, and they treated people terribly. Okay? Thank you very much. Great. You look great. Thank you.

Watch:

An Army Green Beret who was forced out of the military because of Kamala’s covid vax mandate asks President Trump about DOD accountability: “There should have never been a mandate — We will fire their asses.” pic.twitter.com/pQcsSxgf4D — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

In January, two hundred thirty-one current and former service members from various branches of the United States Armed Forces came together to sign the “Declaration of Military Accountability.”

This document, spearheaded by Commander Robert A. Green Jr. of the U.S. Navy, marks a significant moment in military history, calling for sweeping reforms and accountability within the Armed Forces.

President Trump also addressed the woke name change at Fort Bragg during his remarks at the Crown Arena to a crowd of more than 5,000.

Fort Bragg, named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, is the home of the airborne and special operations forces. Last June, it became a casualtiy of the woke mafia and was renamed Fort Liberty.

President Trump proclaimed, “We did win two world wars from Fort Bragg … So, this is no time to be changing names… We’re going to do everything we can to get it back. We’re going to bring our country back.”

The crowd responded with enthusiastic applause and chanted, “Fight, fight, fight!”

Watch: