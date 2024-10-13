Arkansas Man Charged With First Degree Murder For Killing 67-Year-Old Man in a Truck With His 14-Year-Old Daughter

An Arkansas father and combat veteran is currently facing potential first-degree murder charges in Lonoke County for shooting and killing a 67-year-old man who was found in a vehicle with his missing 14-year-old daughter.

On October 8th, Aaron Spencer called the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Department to report his missing 14-year-old daughter. While deputies were en route to his home, Spencer called back around 1:12 am to inform dispatch that he had found his daughter in a truck with Michael Fosler, a 67-year-old man.

After pursuing Fosler, there was a vehicle crash, at which point an altercation allegedly ensued. Spencer shot Fosler during the altercation.

Fosler had previously been arrested and booked in July by another agency for internet stalking of a child and sexual assault, according to Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley. Spencer’s wife wrote an update on social media, stating, “We absolutely called 911 during the entire event. We had no idea this man was in contact with our child again. He was [a]waiting 6-9 felonies for what he did…He was looking at the rest of his pathetic life in jail, and our daughter was the only witness.”

While Spencer was arrested for the homicide, it is still unclear if he will face first-degree murder charges. Sheriff Staley said, “When we get on scene and there’s a homicide, it means one person took the life of another. It’s either justified or not justified. That’s what the…investigation is going to find out.”

WATCH: Lonoke County Sheriff, John Staley has released the following statement pertaining to the shooting on October 8th that left one person dead. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/CXhRQkgxRP — Gary Burton JR (@GaryBurton_JR) October 10, 2024

Spencer’s wife, Heather, created a GoFundMe account to collect money for legal fees. However, she posted to Facebook that GoFundMe had taken down her fund and was returning all funds to the donors. The family has since opened up a GiveSendGo to help retain funding for the legal battle that is sure to ensue.

She wrote on the GiveSendGo:

In spring/summer 2024 our then 13 year old child was targeted, groomed and ultimately raped by the boyfriend of a family friend. Our family did not know this monster. He just appeared in a place where our child should have been safe and got access to her phone number. And that’s all it took. We let the justice system do its job. The monster who hurt our child was charged quickly, but released even faster on a $50k bond. He was awaiting court in December for several felonies in relation to what he did to our child. In the early morning hours on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024, we awoke to our daughter’s dog barking. This is unusual and caused us to check on her. In that moment we lived every parents biggest fear as we realized our teen child was missing. We frantically searched our home/property and started calling friends, family, and 911. My husband immediately got into his truck to go blindly searching for our child. By God’s never failing grace, my husband passed this man driving on our road with our minor child in the vehicle. As soon as the predator knew my husband was behind him, he ran. The chase ended in an accident. Aaron was able to retrieve our child alive, but in the process he was attacked and did what he had to do to protect himself and our minor child. He is now facing an outrageous murder 1 charge. We were able to bring him home on $150k bond, but now we need to retain a legal team. I’m starting this campaign with a goal of $50k but I understand now it will likely cost much more. My husband is a combat veteran, who has always protected his country and family. I have no doubt our child would have not come home if my husband hadn’t found her. Please help us keep him home with us where he belongs. Any donation is appreciated, but we will also take all the prayers we can get.

Spencer revealed another shocking detail in an update on social media, stating:

First, just want to thank the community and all the victims who have reached out to us. We have gotten a clear picture of a predator who continuously worked with children and preyed on young girls. This man was Chief of police in Indiana and resource officer, giving us a better idea of why the Lonoke county courts have been protecting him and going after my husband. We have…received numerous stories of other victims that received no justice after this man attacked them. The system failed over and over to put away a predator. Everywhere this man went he preyed on weak young girls.

Spencer was released on a $150,000 bond. The family hopes to raise at least $50,000 for their legal expenses but acknowledges it will likely cost much more.

We will update the story as it develops.